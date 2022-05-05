Both lanes back open after semi crash on I-70 W in Vigo Co.

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — 2nd Update: As of 5:55 p.m. Sgt. Matt Ames with Indiana State Police confirmed both lanes of I-70 westbound are re-opened.

1st Update : As of 4:15 p.m. traffic is backed up on I-70 W due to lane restrictions caused by crews still clearing the scene of a semi crash near mile marker 3.

Original : Traffic is slowed on I-70W due to a semi crash near the Darwin Road exit.

According to Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames , the crash was located near mile marker 3 of I-70. While the passing lane remains open for traffic drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible. Ames confirmed the driver of the semi is ok calling the incident a property damage accident.

A WTWO photographer on scene reports the semi went off the roadway past a guardrail. As of 11:30 a.m. crews had set up a crane to assist in offloading items from the semi’s trailer.





Traffic backed up at 11:50 a.m.

This is a developing story, follow MyWabashValley.com for updates as they become available.

