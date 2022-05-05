Crews work to fix damaged water main pipe in South End

CHARLOTTE — Hundreds of people and several businesses in South End are without water Thursday due to a damaged water main pipe, Charlotte Water said.

Crews are working to fix the damaged pipe inside a construction site on Dunavant Street near Hawkins Street. Officials said a contractor caused the damage.

Officials said they estimate two joints of pipe will need to be replaced.

“We immediately ran out and grabbed as many gallons of water we could to bring them inside, knowing we had no idea how long we could be without water,” said Ron Sodoma, who runs Nectar. They rent out suites for salons, so water is a must.

Also, the Harris Teeter in South End started giving out free water starting at 6 p.m.

He said 36 suites are rented out, but some closed Thursday due to being without water.

A Channel 9 crew at the site could see bottled water being handed out for drinking, cooking or flushing the toilet.

Officials said they estimate water service will be restored by 9 p.m., but that could change.

