Seneca Falls, NY

FLX MUSIC 24-7: The Seneca Falls and Waterloo Music Scene (podcast)

By Paul Russo
 3 days ago

Welcome to the inaugural episode of the FLX Music 24-7 Podcast! Join host Janelle Bradshaw as she explores the fun and exciting music scene around the Finger Lakes. In...

Related
How to build a rock star social media

Social media has become a powerhouse for marketing and spreading the word about your brand. So, how do you make sure you have a great team that can uphold the pressures of creating content while also being able to stay up on trends and topics that will resonate with your audience?
THE PINTCAST: Derek and Stacey Edinger make Belgian-style beer in a former sheep barn (podcast)

In this episode, I talked with Derek and Stacy about Derek’s transition from a popular homebrewer to a microbrewery owner. They told us the story of how they traveled to the great beer regions of the world and decided to come back to Geneva to brew Belgian-style beer in a former sheep barn. The farm at one point grew to encompass 800 acres in Geneva. Katherine Bell Lewis endeavored to become a world-class sheep breeder and built a massive 15,000 barn complex in 1909 that was home to 2,000 Shropshire sheep. Regrettably, fires in 1912 and 1930 claimed much of the original Sheep Barn complex. What remains today is the home of Brewery Ardennes Tap Room & Kitchen.
