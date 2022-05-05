FLX MUSIC 24-7: The Seneca Falls and Waterloo Music Scene (podcast)

In this episode, I talked with Derek and Stacy about Derek’s transition from a popular homebrewer to a microbrewery owner. They told us the story of how they traveled to the great beer regions of the world and decided to come back to Geneva to brew Belgian-style beer in a former sheep barn. The farm at one point grew to encompass 800 acres in Geneva. Katherine Bell Lewis endeavored to become a world-class sheep breeder and built a massive 15,000 barn complex in 1909 that was home to 2,000 Shropshire sheep. Regrettably, fires in 1912 and 1930 claimed much of the original Sheep Barn complex. What remains today is the home of Brewery Ardennes Tap Room & Kitchen.

GENEVA, NY ・ 15 HOURS AGO