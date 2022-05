A(nother) bi-partisan group of senators is going to soon introduce a bill that would force Google to sell off part of its advertising business, according to Bloomberg. The proposed bill would "bar companies with more than $20 billion in digital advertising revenue from owning the tools to help buy and sell online ads and operating the exchange where those transactions occur" as well as "compel companies with more than $5 billion in digital advertising revenue to act in customers’ best interests and provide greater transparency on data collection."

U.S. POLITICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO