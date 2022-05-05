Two-vehicle crash on County 15, Avenue D

SOMERTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Somerton-Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) responded to the call of a two-vehicle crash on County 15 and Avenue D.

Upon arrival, SCFD found a Ford F250 and a Nissan Altima with severe damage.

SCFD says the Nissan Altima had two male occupants, a driver and a passenger who are both 19-years-old.

According to SCFD, the driver of the Nissan Altima acquired a head injury while the passenger faced lower back pain with a possible broken arm.

Both were taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for further medical treatment on SCFD ambulances.

The single male occupant of the Ford F250 was checked on the scene by paramedics and refused transport.

The Somerton Police Department is investigating the accident.

