Tigers finish third at home golf tourney

Rich Strike pulls off an amazing victory at Churchill Downs in the 148th running of…
The post WATCH: Kentucky Derby 2022 Winner Rich Strike Fights Trainer Immediately After Crossing Finish Line appeared first on Outsider.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Monday evening, Veronica Sierzant walked on stage at the performing arts hall of Islands High School to accept her second straight Hollis Stacy Award, which honors the most versatile female athlete in Chatham County. “When I got the call that I won it twice, I was not expecting it at all,” […]
ROCKINGHAM — Carrying her team at the plate and in the circle, junior pitcher Quston Leviner has been named the Official Richmond County Female Athlete of the Week presented by HWY 55. Helping the Lady Raider softball team to the Sandhills Athletic Conference tournament championship game, Leviner proved to...
Comments / 0