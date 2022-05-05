ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Person shot near Katie Avenue in Hattiesburg

By Rachel Hernandez
 3 days ago

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – One person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4.

Hattiesburg police said they responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. near Katie Avenue and Charles Street. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the shooter and victim are acquaintances and the shooting was isolated.

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

