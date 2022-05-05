Person shot near Katie Avenue in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – One person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4.Man charged with sexual battery in Forrest County
Hattiesburg police said they responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. near Katie Avenue and Charles Street. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Investigators believe the shooter and victim are acquaintances and the shooting was isolated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
