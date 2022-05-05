Person shot near Katie Avenue in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – One person was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4.

Hattiesburg police said they responded to the scene around 2:30 a.m. near Katie Avenue and Charles Street. One person was found suffering from a gunshot wound. They were taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

Investigators believe the shooter and victim are acquaintances and the shooting was isolated.

