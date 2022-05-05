Man dies after being hit by car on Highway 49

HATTIESBURG, Miss. ( WHLT ) – A pedestrian died after being hit by a car in Hattiesburg on Wednesday, May 4.

Police arrived to the scene around 10:15 p.m. near Highway 49 and Eddy Street. They said the man was found dead in the southbound lanes of the highway. Forrest County Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Chris Hornsby, 59, of Hattiesburg.

Police said the driver of the car stopped and cooperated with officers. Investigators said charges haven’t been filed, but the investigation is ongoing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.