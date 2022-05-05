ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kingston Rossdale All Grown-Up, Joins Dad Gavin for Dinner

TMZ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoly crap -- how'd this happen ... Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's little kid ain't little at all anymore!!!. Gavin and 15-year-old Kingston were out in Encino Wednesday grabbing dinner. The kid's as tall...

www.tmz.com

Comments / 7

Scott Feuerhammer
2d ago

Too bad Gavin couldn't keep his weiner out of other women. Maybe they would still be a family? Hopefully Kingston didn't inherit that trait.

Reply
4
Juanita Gammill Thompson
3d ago

He’s a handsome young man. Looks so much like his dad!

Reply
8
Related
HollywoodLife

Gwen Stefani Leaves Everyone Green With Envy With Her Stunning Met Gala Look

Gwen Stefani made her triumphant return to the Met Gala on Monday (May 2). The fashion icon and better half of Blake Shelton attended the 2022 event at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art in support of the Costume institute’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” exhibit. The night’s theme was “gilded glamour,” and Gwen, 52, delivered on it in her own way: by outshining them all in a billowy, bright, and beautiful green-yellow outfit.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwen Stefani
Person
Gavin Rossdale
Person
Blake Shelton
Popculture

Katy Perry Gives Update on Baby No. 2 With Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are loving life with 19-month-old daughter Daisy, but they're not thinking about expanding their family just yet. The "Firework" singer, 37, told E! News at the American Idol red carpet on Monday that she wasn't thinking about baby number two while she's got her Las Vegas Play residency on the brain.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Reese Witherspoon and husband share unexpected news: 'It is thrilling!'

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth had some big news to share this week. The couple, who have been married since 2011, have now decided to team up professionally, in the world of soccer!. WATCH: Reese Witherspoon works on fun project with youngest son. Reese, 46, shared their announcement...
NASHVILLE, TN
DoYouRemember?

Kelly Clarkson Shares Some Unexpected Engagement News—With A Twist!

Kelly Clarkson and her team shared some unexpected and exciting engagement news about an ER nurse name Kelsey, whose boyfriend went above and beyond to ask her to marry him. “ER nurse Kelsey got the surprise of a lifetime when she was called to her hospital’s rooftop helipad for a patient pickup, but was instead stunned to see her boyfriend Jacob, a fellow nurse, drop to one knee and propose! #whatimliking #nurses #goodnews #proposal,” the caption of an Instagram post reads.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Johnny Depp's son Jack is his double in rare photo

Actor Johnny Depp is currently embroiled in a trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard, with the court case being televised across the globe. Before the Hollywood star was married to Amber, he was in a 14-year relationship with French singer Vanessa Paradis with whom he shares two children, his daughter Lily-Rose, 22, and son Jack, 20.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#Tmz On Tv#Tmz#Apollo
POPSUGAR

Hailey Bieber Wears a Sheer, Crystal Bralette to the Met Gala Afterparty

Hailey Bieber kept the Met Gala's "Gilded Glamour" theme rolling at the afterparty on Monday night. While celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson opted for sweats after the red carpet and others like Olivia Rodrigo went full Y2K, Bieber arrived in a crystal-embellished Yves Saint Laurent bralette and black leather shorts layered under an oversize blazer. She styled the look with a sleek bun, an Anita Ko Double Piercing Pear Diamond Loop Earring ($4,075), Zoe Braided Huggies Earrings ($1,850), an Oval Shaped Diamond Demi Eternity Band ($33,400), sunglasses, and heeled sandals in a vibrant cherry red.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb supports co-star Jenna Bush Hager as she steps away from Today

Hoda Kotb took to social media to show her support for her co-star and close friend Jenna Bush Hager as she embarked on a brand new adventure. The Today host shared a snapshot of her co-host's book tour schedule, which took her around the country to talk about her latest release with sister Barbara P. Bush.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Jenna Bush Hager makes surprising confession about Prince Harry and sister Barbara Bush

Prince Harry may be happy as can be with wife Meghan Markle, but it turns out Jenna Bush Hager had other romantic plans for him!. Following Hoda Kotb's interview with the British Royal at his legendary Invictus Games in The Hague, the Today anchors got to talking about the father-of-two, what the interview was like, and Jenna dished on a major "what if" moment involving her twin sister, Barbara Bush.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, Looks Just Like Mom Anna Nicole Smith In Colorful Kentucky Derby Dress: Photo

Looks like Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter is in touch with her mother’s southern roots! Dannielynn Birkhead, 15, was spotted getting ready for the 2022 Kentucky Derby with her father, Larry Birkhead. In photos shared to his Instagram on May 7, the teenager looked exactly like her late supermodel mother, as she donned a colorful dress for the extravagant occasion.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Marc Anthony shares crushing health news in emotional video: 'It hurts'

Marc Anthony has been inundated with supportive messages from his fans around the world following a devastating diagnosis this week. The award-winning singer was forced to postpone his concert in Panama last week after suffering a painful injury backstage just before he was due to perform. Marc has since taken...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough shares disappointing health news: 'I'm really bummed'

Julianne Hough has shared some disappointing health news with her fans – just hours after gushing about her "blessed" life. The actress revealed that she has sadly tested positive for COVID-19, which means she will be unable to perform in her new Broadway show, POTUS, which opened to rave reviews last week.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy