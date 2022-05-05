ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meridian, MS

Most of Cinco de Mayo looks good, but a severe risk overnight

By Deitra McKenzie
WTOK-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It’s Cinco de Mayo, and the weather looks good for any plans you may have today. It’ll be hot and muggy with highs around 90 degrees. However, the weather takes a turn this evening as a cold front approaches. Scattered storms...

www.wtok.com

