Philadelphia, PA

Making hoagies with Primo Hoagies on National Hoagie Day

By D. Malik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhiladelphia (WPHL)- It’s National Hoagie Day! Primo Hoagies, which started in Philadelphia, joined...

New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey baker wins Food Network competition

Remember a couple of months ago when I told you about a pair of New Jersey bakers who were competing on Food Network shows? Well, one of them came home a winner. Jaleesa Mason, co-owner of Mo and Jay Pastry in Little Falls, won the Food Network’s “Spring Baking Championship”, besting 11 other bakers for the title and the $25,000 prize.
NBC Philadelphia

Philly's Largest Restaurant Opens on Penn's Landing Waterfront

The self-proclaimed largest restaurant in Philadelphia opened this week along the Delaware River in Penn's Landing. FCM Hospitality cut the ribbon Tuesday on Liberty Point at 211 S. Columbus Blvd., adjacent to the Independence Seaport Museum. The sprawling 28,000 square foot restaurant can host around 1,400 people at once over...
Greyson F

New Maine Lobster Roll Restaurant is Now Open

A new lobster restaurant has opened in town.Louis Hansel/Unsplash. For anyone who has traveled to the state of Maine, they know there’s just something about a fresh lobster roll that’s unlike anything else out there. The way the buttery bun or toast wraps around the juicy lobster meat, all while the meat is allowed to be on its own, without the masking of too many other ingredients. It’s a food that, primarily, hasn’t made its way out of the greater New England area (although some versions can be found in Baltimore). Thankfully, for anyone living in the Valley, a taste of this Maine delicacy is coming to town.
MAINE STATE
105.7 The Hawk

This is New Jersey’s scariest bridge

Memories of the first time we crossed this bridge are still burned in my mind. We just moved to New Jersey and our next-door neighbor had a boat. Coming from a city rowhome neighborhood, we didn't know anybody with a boat. He invited us to go on his boat that he launched on the Pennsylvania side of the Delaware River.
BRISTOL, PA
New Jersey 101.5

$400 bottle shoplifted from NJ liquor store

Avalon police are looking for men who have expensive taste in liquor but don't feel like paying for it. The Avalon PD posted photos on Facebook of a transaction in a liquor store where men apparently stole one bottle of expensive Johnnie Walker Scotch while two other men were distracting the clerk by buying another bottle of the Scotch with cash.
AVALON, NJ
#Primo Hoagies#Food Drink#Turkey Cheese#Italian#Ham Cheese Hoagies
CBS Philly

WATCH: Philadelphia Police Wrangle 2 Goats In Kensington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police had to wrangle two goats in Kensington on Thursday morning. They were wandering around the 3000 block of Kensington Avenue. A neighbor posted the video on the Citizen app. A police officer was trying to put the goat into the back of a squad car. The video shows the other goat in the back seat of another car. Eyewitness News has been told they came from home about three blocks away.  The good news is they’re no longer on the lam after their early morning stroll through Kensington. Both goats are back home. The owner told Eyewitness News their names are “Jack” and “Jill.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Marilyn Johnson

Made on American Street Festival returns as a Beer, Music and Street Festival on May 21st

Celebrating the historic makers of Olde Kensington, once named the Workshop of the World, Made on American Street Festival returns on Saturday, May 21st from 1 pm to 5 pm with a special VIP hour from 12 pm to 1 pm. The Festival is coming back to the newly renovated American Street, between Master Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue, as a beer, music, and street festival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

