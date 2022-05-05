ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Wildflowers symbolic in aftermath of artist's studio fire

By By Jason Webber / The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fSRva_0fTvGKkk00

North Baltimore artist Erika Miklovic is rising from the ashes.

In January, her creative space Happy Camper Art Studio was destroyed by a fire. Thankfully, the North Baltimore Fire Department saved several of her paintings of wildflowers while they were putting out the blaze. Now faced with starting over, Miklovic is currently selling the paintings that were saved from the fire on her Facebook page.

“Serendipitously, a friend told me that after a fire, wildflowers are the first thing to regrow,” Miklovic said. “This collection is the beginning of my growth after the fire.”

Miklovic took a sabbatical from her teaching job this school year at Powell Elementary to open Happy Camper and will move into a new artist space in the coming months. For now, her studio is her dining room table. She named her studio “Happy Camper” due to her love of camping — Miklovic is the art director of a summer camp up in Cheboygan, Mich.

“I love the creative growth and independent spirit that you get at camp and that inspired me to want that feeling year round,” she said.

Miklovic’s wildflowers series can be seen and purchased at Facebook.com/erikamiklovic .

■ For the 2022 International Year of Glass, the Libbey House Foundation and the Arts Commission are presenting a 12-part lecture series about Toledo’s rich glass history. On Thursday, the topic is flat glass, presented by Kyle Sword of NSG.

A wine and cheese reception runs from 6 to 7 p.m., and the lecture begins at 7. The lectures are held at the Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo. Tickets for each lecture event are $10 per person and limited to 50 people.

For tickets and reservations, visit libbeyhouse.org .

■ Just in time for migration season, the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory are sponsoring the new exhibit Feather to Frame: Visiting Birds, Local Artistry . Held at the Arts Garage in Port Clinton, this show features nearly 100 original pieces of art ranging from painting to photography to woodworking to mixed-media.

The exhibit runs through May 21, with visiting hours between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Arts Garage is located at 317 W. Perry St., Port Clinton.

For more information, visit gpcaac.org .

The Toledo School for the Arts hosts an exhibit of work from Toledo area artist Craig Fisher at the school’s Martin D. Portman Gallery. Titled Pressing Matters , the exhibit displays Fisher’s specialty in printmaking.

It opens with a reception between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, and and the show runs through May 27.

The Martin D Portman Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Toledo School for the Arts, located at 333 14th St., Toledo. For more information, visit ts4arts.org .

■ The annual Sauder Village quilt show pays tribute to the art of quilting. Featuring several hundred quilts, this event showcases a traditional craft that has been recognized as a true art form. The National Association of Certified Quilt Judges juries this annual show, with ribbon-winning categories ranging from pieced, applique, mixed media, and art/innovation.

The 2022 quilt show runs through May 7 at Sauder Village in Founder’s Hall. Admission is $15 for adults, and $11 for students. Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold.

For more information, visit saudervillage.org

Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts has announced plans for its 12th trip to Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., from Aug. 16-20. The institution is a world-renowned, nonprofit educational center and summer resort known for its culture, entertainment, arts, and education.

This year’s trip theme is “New Profiles In Courage,” and the programming and entertainment includes speakers such as Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh; a performance from the winners of last season’s The Voice , northwest Ohio’s own Girl Named Tom; music from the Chautauqua Symphony, and much more.

The TAPA-sponsored Chautauqua Travel Package includes four nights and all meals at the historic Athenaeum Hotel. Cost per person, double occupancy, is $1,730. A limited number of single rooms are available for $1,850. A $100 non-refundable deposit is due by May 23, with final payment due June 23.

For more information, contact TAPA’s Chautauqua Tour Director Ellen Critchley Pittman at epittman@artstoledo.com .

Comments / 0

Related
WLWT 5

Tom Hanks stops for photo while filming movie in Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Police Department got a surprise photo op from Tom Hanks during his movie filming on Thursday. The police department posted on Facebook a picture with the Oscar winner with the caption "Look who stopped by for a moment." Hanks has been filming for his...
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Baltimore, OH
City
North Baltimore, OH
City
Toledo, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Archbold, OH
Toledo, OH
Entertainment
Lima News

Real Wheels: Elida’s Elvis rides a Harley

ELIDA – Don’t think it is time to see an eye doctor if you believe you just saw Elvis Presley riding a 2003 Harley-Davidson Road King or driving a 2005 Corvette on the streets of Allen County. You just came across Richie Crouse of Elida. Crouse is an...
ELIDA, OH
The Blade

Hendel: Sisters celebrate fraternity, sorority anniversaries in style

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms, mister moms, and others who play the role. I hope you spend time with your special cheerleader. A lot of moms are community supporters, many giving their time, talent, and treasures in addition to being there for their families. This past week many of them celebrated milestones with a fraternity or sorority.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Powell: Rescued 'Mama Cat' enjoys cozy new digs

Carolyn Jones is not certain how old Mama Cat is, but she knows she used at least three of her nine lives before she moved into the luxury quarters she enjoys today. Mama Cat’s story with bumps in the road began in February of 2007 at Devils Lake in Michigan, where Carolyn spent summers at her cottage. When she saw a mother cat and four tiny kittens living precariously under a pile of docks next door, Carolyn went into action to feed them. When a second litter arrived that same summer, she gave them similar attention.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Education#Studio Art#Media Art#Performing Arts#Powell Elementary#Happy Camper#The Arts Commission#Nsg
The Blade

Flower sale to benefit the Ability Center

A portion of proceeds from the flowers sold this weekend at Lakewood Flower Market on Talmadge Road in Toledo will benefit the Ability Center of Greater Toledo. Those purchasing flowers on Friday through Sunday must mention the Ability Center at the time of the purchase and 20 percent will be donated to the Ability Center’s youth and transition program, an announcement stated. The program prepares youths with disabilities in the areas of independent living, college or post-secondary education, and competitive employment.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

Community reels from child's loss

Nearly 200 people gathered at Warren AME Church Friday morning to celebrate the life of Desire Rose Marie Hughes, an infant who was killed in a drive-by shooting just over a week ago, but none of them were city officials.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy