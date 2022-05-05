Wildflowers symbolic in aftermath of artist's studio fire

North Baltimore artist Erika Miklovic is rising from the ashes.

In January, her creative space Happy Camper Art Studio was destroyed by a fire. Thankfully, the North Baltimore Fire Department saved several of her paintings of wildflowers while they were putting out the blaze. Now faced with starting over, Miklovic is currently selling the paintings that were saved from the fire on her Facebook page.

“Serendipitously, a friend told me that after a fire, wildflowers are the first thing to regrow,” Miklovic said. “This collection is the beginning of my growth after the fire.”

Miklovic took a sabbatical from her teaching job this school year at Powell Elementary to open Happy Camper and will move into a new artist space in the coming months. For now, her studio is her dining room table. She named her studio “Happy Camper” due to her love of camping — Miklovic is the art director of a summer camp up in Cheboygan, Mich.

“I love the creative growth and independent spirit that you get at camp and that inspired me to want that feeling year round,” she said.

Miklovic’s wildflowers series can be seen and purchased at Facebook.com/erikamiklovic .

■ For the 2022 International Year of Glass, the Libbey House Foundation and the Arts Commission are presenting a 12-part lecture series about Toledo’s rich glass history. On Thursday, the topic is flat glass, presented by Kyle Sword of NSG.

A wine and cheese reception runs from 6 to 7 p.m., and the lecture begins at 7. The lectures are held at the Libbey House, 2008 Scottwood Ave., Toledo. Tickets for each lecture event are $10 per person and limited to 50 people.

For tickets and reservations, visit libbeyhouse.org .

■ Just in time for migration season, the Greater Port Clinton Area Arts Council and the Black Swamp Bird Observatory are sponsoring the new exhibit Feather to Frame: Visiting Birds, Local Artistry . Held at the Arts Garage in Port Clinton, this show features nearly 100 original pieces of art ranging from painting to photography to woodworking to mixed-media.

The exhibit runs through May 21, with visiting hours between 1 and 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Arts Garage is located at 317 W. Perry St., Port Clinton.

For more information, visit gpcaac.org .

■ The Toledo School for the Arts hosts an exhibit of work from Toledo area artist Craig Fisher at the school’s Martin D. Portman Gallery. Titled Pressing Matters , the exhibit displays Fisher’s specialty in printmaking.

It opens with a reception between 6 and 8 p.m. Friday, and and the show runs through May 27.

The Martin D Portman Gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Toledo School for the Arts, located at 333 14th St., Toledo. For more information, visit ts4arts.org .

■ The annual Sauder Village quilt show pays tribute to the art of quilting. Featuring several hundred quilts, this event showcases a traditional craft that has been recognized as a true art form. The National Association of Certified Quilt Judges juries this annual show, with ribbon-winning categories ranging from pieced, applique, mixed media, and art/innovation.

The 2022 quilt show runs through May 7 at Sauder Village in Founder’s Hall. Admission is $15 for adults, and $11 for students. Sauder Village is located at 22611 State Route 2 in Archbold.

For more information, visit saudervillage.org

■ Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts has announced plans for its 12th trip to Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, N.Y., from Aug. 16-20. The institution is a world-renowned, nonprofit educational center and summer resort known for its culture, entertainment, arts, and education.

This year’s trip theme is “New Profiles In Courage,” and the programming and entertainment includes speakers such as Levi Strauss & Co. President and CEO Chip Bergh; a performance from the winners of last season’s The Voice , northwest Ohio’s own Girl Named Tom; music from the Chautauqua Symphony, and much more.

The TAPA-sponsored Chautauqua Travel Package includes four nights and all meals at the historic Athenaeum Hotel. Cost per person, double occupancy, is $1,730. A limited number of single rooms are available for $1,850. A $100 non-refundable deposit is due by May 23, with final payment due June 23.

For more information, contact TAPA’s Chautauqua Tour Director Ellen Critchley Pittman at epittman@artstoledo.com .