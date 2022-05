If someone asked you if you wanted a bubble tea would you know what they were talking about? I asked a couple of friends before typing this article and one said 'you mean boba?' And the other puzzled, said, 'what's that?' Up until a few years ago I was the same way, had never even heard of bubble tea but today is a very different story. I crave it! And it is not unusual to see the younger generation walking around with a bubble tea drink in hand like I used to drink soda back in the day.

MIDLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO