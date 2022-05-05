ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims Rise; Productivity Plunges at Fastest Pace in 74 Years

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) - New claims for U.S. unemployment benefits increased to a more than two-month high last week, but remained at a level consistent with tightening labor market conditions and further wage gains that could keep inflation hot for a while. The report from the Labor Department on Thursday...

money.usnews.com

Comments / 6

Related
CNBC

Workers have been enjoying fatter paychecks. A slowdown may be ahead

Average earnings for all workers grew by 0.3% last month, to $31.85 an hour, the Labor Department said Friday in its April jobs report. That amounts to a 3.8% increase in pay on an annualized basis, "considerably slower" than wage growth in 2021, according to an analysis by Harvard University economists.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Washington State
State
Connecticut State
Daily Mail

China tears into 'condescending' U.S. and warns it is 'going down a dangerous path' after group of Republican and Democratic Senators made a surprise trip to Taiwan

China is fighting mad after a bipartisan group of U.S. senators made a surprise visit to Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that the U.S. is 'going down the wrong and dangerous path' by not adhering to the One China principle. Zhao called the visit 'condescending' and 'irresponsible.'
FOREIGN POLICY
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
GOBankingRates

SNAP Schedule 2022: May Payments

May is almost here, and millions of households are looking forward to their next SNAP payments. See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food StampsFind: SNAP 2022 -- Is My State Giving Out Extra Money...
AGRICULTURE
deseret.com

Opinion: Biden isn’t to blame for our high gas prices

Gas prices are at an all-time high due to the slow production of oil after the pandemic and problems within the global oil market. The gas market is constantly fluctuating with changes throughout the world, like when the economy crashed in 2008 causing a spike in gas prices, but the sudden increase in prices today is mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
GAS PRICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Layoffs#Jobless Claims#Nonfarm Payrolls#Reuters#The Labor Department#Americans#Jpmorgan
New York Post

Biden’s big jobs lie is another sign he won’t right the US economy

The president sure loves repeating his empty brags on job creation. He crowed in a press release Friday about the latest jobs data that “our plans and policies have produced the strongest job creation economy in modern times.”. Fact check: Joe Biden hasn’t created a single job. Total non-farm...
POTUS
Fox News

For Biden, the list of worsts keep getting "worser": Thiessen

Marc Thiessen discusses inflation eating away at Americans' paychecks and how the stock market is also cutting into people's retirement savings on ‘Special Report.’. MARC THIESSEN: Very much so. And first of all, I just miss Charles Krauthammer so much, and I wish I'd gone to medical school so I could be better at this. You know, inflation was already eating away everybody's paychecks. And now inflation and the stock market are eating away at their retirement savings. And for this president, the list of a litany of worsts keeps getting worser. I mean, we already had the worst inflation in 40 years. Worst gas prices on record. Worst crime wave since the 1990s. Worst border crisis in American history. Now we can add to that the worst labor shortage in American history, 11.5 record million unfilled jobs in this country. Worst mortgage rates in 13 years and worse productivity since 1947. And we're on the cusp of a recession, too, to put a cherry on top. This is a bad situation for this president and he's not getting any good news.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tree Hugger

Skyrocketing Fertilizer Prices May Help the Environment

Fertilizer is fascinating. Most know it increases the fertility of soil when growing plants and crops. Few know that when we eat food made with fertilizer, we're basically eating fossil fuels. I noted in my book, "Living the 1.5 Degree Lifestyle," "Fertilizer is made from ammonia, which is made from hydrogen, which is made from natural gas. That makes it a fossil fuel product; so when we eat food made with nitrogen fertilizers, we are essentially eating fossil fuels."
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
Reuters

Enbridge eyes LNG opportunities as quarterly profits rise

May 6 (Reuters) - Canadian energy pipeline company Enbridge Inc (ENB.TO) reported on Friday a rise in first-quarter profit, and outlined expansion plans as global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) surges in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Europe is scrambling to replace gas from Russia and improve...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy