Did Chris Carson concerns lead Seahawks to draft RB Kenneth Walker III?

By Liz Mathews
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Seattle Seahawks running back Chris Carson is still uncertain to return to the roster following a neck injury that required surgery in December. By March, all indications were that Carson’s workouts were going well, but there haven’t been any real updates since then.

Could this be the reason the Seahawks selected running back Kenneth Walker III in the second round of the 2022 NFL draft?

“I would say this, we picked him because, on the board, he was up there for us and we couldn’t pass him up,” Carroll said last Friday night after Walker was selected. “We don’t have updates yet on Chris, we won’t know for some time here, and we can’t predict it yet, so there is a little bit of uncertainty that we are waiting on. With the commitment that we have in the run game, we want that group of guys really raring up to get this thing going.

“It felt like a good move, it’s going to make it very competitive, and like you said, it’s going to be the theme throughout camp.”

The Seahawks also re-sign Rashaad Penny to the roster this offseason to ensure significant depth in the run game, a major focus for theoffense going into the summer.

“It’s a volatile spot, guys get banged up, and with the way we ask our guys to run, we need rotations,” Carroll explained. “We like playing multiple guys and we don’t have any problem with that at all. I’ve said it to you a million times, I’m fine about going with who is hot, but also, we have to find a way to keep our guys healthy. That’s why the rotation is so important, so we don’t overwork them, particularly early in the year, so we can keep the good momentum building.”

Hopefully, Carroll will have good news regarding Carson by the time the players report to the mandatory minicamp in June.

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Is Raving About 1 Seahawks Rookie

One of the Seahawks' new rookies is already impressing Pete Carroll. Seattle began its rookie minicamp on Friday, just a week after the 2022 NFL Draft. Carroll is very impressed with the team's second-round pick - former Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker III. “He took off now, he’s a...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Could the Green Bay Packers Bring Back a Familiar Tight End?

Tight end is one of the few positions of “need” that the Green Bay Packers didn’t address in the 2022 NFL Draft. Robert Tonyan could start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Marcedes Lewis, while a fan favorite and monster blocker, is on a year to year contract it seems. Deguara has slowly turned into an H-Back. Dominique Dafney and Tyler Davis are both unproven. However GM Brian Gutekunst has praised Tyler Davis.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Pete Carroll makes wild claim about Drew Lock after Seahawks’ draft

The Seattle Seahawks did not draft a rookie quarterback, because head coach Pete Carroll has so much faith in Drew Lock. Even though the 2022 quarterback class in the NFL Draft was far from the most superior as in years past, there was an expectation that teams in need of a signal caller would select one. With the Seattle Seahawks trading Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, fans wondered who the team would draft. The answer was none.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Urban Meyer Predicted To Land Major College Football Job

One notable ESPN analyst believes it could happen - at a major school. This week, former NFL star turned ESPN analyst Keyshawn Johnson predicted that Meyer could land the head coaching job at Texas. Meyer, who last coached college football in 2018, is currently set to analyze the sport for...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs sign 7 players from rookie draft class

The Kansas City Chiefs have announced seven of the ten players from their rookie draft class. A report came in earlier that George Karlaftis had signed, but with the rookies arriving in Kansas City for minicamp, it was only a matter of time before other players officially signed their contracts with the team. On Friday, the majority of those players had a chance to put pen to paper.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones involved in car crash that leads to brief hospitalization, per report

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones suffered a scare on Wednesday night after being involved in a car crash in Dallas. According to WFAA.com, Jones was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons after suffering minor injuries in the accident. Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m. CT to assess the wreck. There aren't a lot of details about the crash right now, so it's unclear if Jones was driving or if he was a passenger in the car.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Pete Carroll Makes A Bold Draft Claim: NFL World Reacts

The Seattle Seahawks passed on taking a quarterback high in the 2022 NFL Draft. It doesn't sound like the Seahawks will be making a move for Baker Mayfield, either. So, it's the Drew Lock show in Seattle. Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said this week that he believes Lock, who...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CBS Sports unsure about Bills' second-round rookie James Cook

The Buffalo Bills selected Georgia running back James Cook with their second-round pick at the 2022 NFL draft. Most see the fit, but CBS Sports isn’t rushing to call it a successful pick just yet. In fact, the outlet handed Buffalo a solid overall grade of ‘B’ for their 2022 draft haul, however, Cook was called their worst selection.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

