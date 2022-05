CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — During an event to honor Early College Academy graduates, a West Virginia businessman and his wife donated to a new program at Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College. Wally and Martha Thornhill donated $50,000 to the Diesel Technology program at Southern’s Williamson campus in Mingo County. Mr. Thornhill, who came from […]

