Ted Nugent Says the Best Guitar Player He’s Ever Seen Is Eddie Van Halen

By Alicia Selin
 4 days ago
Ted Nugent was recently asked to name the best guitarist he's ever seen, and his response: Eddie Van Halen. Nugent says it's because Van Halen "was so diverse in not only his histrionics but his groove." The Nightly Nuge is Nugent's YouTube channel where you can get his take...

