May 9, 2022 – Paramount+ today released the official trailer, premiere date and key art for the upcoming original series PLAYERS. Produced by CBS Studios in association with Funny Or Die and co-created and executive produced by Peabody Award winners Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault, the ten-episode series will premiere on Thursday, June 16, exclusively on Paramount+. The first three episodes will be available to stream at launch on Paramount+ in the U.S. and in all other markets where the service is currently available. Following the series’ premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

