ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, PA

Gov. Wolf: New Funding Awarded to Arc Human Services for Manufacturing Job Training Program in Washington County

pa.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWolf Administration to hold press conference and tour at 1:00 PM today, SupplyOne Pittsburgh, 2160 North Main Street, Washington, PA 15301. Governor Tom Wolf today announced new funding for Arc Human Services, Inc. through Pennsylvania’s Manufacturing PA Training-to-Career Program (MTTC), to support a job training program in Washington County that will...

www.governor.pa.gov

Comments / 4

Rachel Cola
4d ago

Worked for ARC Human Services. Deplorable conditions within the homes. No 'working conditions' for individuals. Money not well spent.

Reply(1)
3
George Lemley
3d ago

old wolfe trying his best to buy votes for his fellow comrades in November we do not need more Democrats in Pennsylvania Wolfe done destroy PA with his high taxes

Reply
2
Related
abc27 News

Gov. Wolf continues to push for $2k checks to Pennsylvanians

READING, Pa (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf (D) is continuing his call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to pass legislation that would bring $2,000 checks to Pennsylvanians. Joined by Representative Manuel Guzman Jr., Gov. Wolf has continued to be vocal about using the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funded $500 million Opportunity Program to give […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kristen Walters

Pennsylvania governor wants to legalize recreational marijuana now to avoid losing revenue to New Jersey

Do you agree with Governor Tom Wolf that marijuana should be legalized for recreational use in Pennsylvania?. Nattrass/Getty Images (Canva Pro license) In a tweet late last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf made another push to legalize marijuana for recreational use. From his perspective, the state is missing out on millions of dollars in revenue that could be collected from cannabis sales.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Washington County, PA
Washington County, PA
Government
WTAJ

Wolf Administration calls to raise Pa. minimum wage

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier joined other legislators and Knead Pizza employees at Harrisburg’s Broad Street Market to highlight Governor Wolf’s minimum wage proposal. Employees shared the real-life impacts a higher minimum wage would have on thousands of workers and their families. However, not everyone agrees with […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Which states are offering a gas stimulus payment?

Gas prices have surpassed $4 on average for the country, but some states have seen an even larger increase. These states are offering stimulus payments or tax breaks. Some states are offering their residents stimulus payments to help offset the expensive increase. The war between Russia and Ukraine has only...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manufacturing Industry#Intellectual Disabilities#Manufacturing Companies#Job Training#Wolf Administration#Supplyone Pittsburgh#Arc Human Services Inc#Career Program#Mttc#Dced#Id Dd Individuals
WTAJ

3 local rural hospitals rated among best in Pa.

(WTAJ) — Three hospitals in WTAJ’s viewing area have been recognized as some of the best rural and community hospitals in Pennsylvania. Penn Highlands Huntingdon, Punxsutawney Area Hospital and UPMC Somerset were all named in the top four rural hospitals in Pennsylvania for 2022, according to an annual list from the Chartis Center for Rural […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before Pennsylvanians hit the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Learn more about […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Watauga Democrat

Pennsylvania House of Representatives passes package of bills that would reverse ban on fracking in Delaware River Basin

Harrisburg, Pa.--The Pennsylvania House of Representatives Monday passed a package of legislation that would increase fossil fuel energy production in the state. This package of bills would significantly diminish the strength of the Delaware River Basin Compact (DRBC), an inter-state agreement between Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Delaware which created a commission to oversee regulations in the Delaware River. It would also increase Pennsylvania’s power in voting within the commission.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
YourErie

Fetterman reaches majority support in new Pennsylvania Senate poll

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman has majority support among Pennsylvania Democratic voters, according to a new Franklin & Marshall College poll. The poll of 325 Pennsylvania Democratic voters found Fetterman with 53% support, followed by Congressman Conor Lamb with 14% and State Representative Malcolm Kenyatta with 4%. Kevin Baumlin, who has dropped out […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Federal REAL ID Enforcement Begins May 3, 2023

HARRISBURG, PA — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) joined the Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) and Philadelphia International Airport officials on Monday to remind Pennsylvania residents who want REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo ID cards and have not yet gotten one to gather the needed documents now to ensure they leave plenty of time to get their REAL ID before the federal enforcement date.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WTAJ

Pennsylvania names Teacher of the Year finalists, 1 from Clearfield County

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Education has announced the 12 educators nominated to be the 2023 Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year. Each year, the Pennsylvania Teacher of the Year Program recognizes excellence in teaching by honoring K-12 teachers in public education who have made outstanding academic contributions to Pennsylvania’s school-aged children. The […]
WTRF

Pennsylvania residents and out-of-state travelers will need a REAL ID to board an airplane starting next year

PHILADELPHIA — Travelers who want to board an airplane will soon need a star on their driver’s license, indicating that it is a REAL ID-compliant credential or they will need another form of approved identification to board their flight or enter a secure federal facility. Pennsylvania’s REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and identification cards have a small star in a gold circle in the upper right corner to indicate that it meets new federal regulations that establish minimum security standards.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced for Fraudulently Obtaining Pandemic Unemployment Assistance

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Luis Mercado, age 44, of Lebanon, Pennsylvania, was sentenced on May 4, 2022, to 10 months imprisonment by U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, for fraudulently claiming pandemic unemployment assistance funds. Mercado was also ordered to pay $37,555 in restitution.
LEBANON, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy