ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Another Blarney Stone Irish Pub Opening In North Dakota

By Andi Ahne
US 103.3
US 103.3
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An exciting post was made on the Bismarck Blarney Stone's Facebook page last week (April 28th); The owners/investors purchased another property in Fargo. The Donaldson Hotel is now owned by Jim Poolman and his investment partners. There are currently three Blarney Stone Pub locations; One in West Fargo, another...

us1033.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cool 98.7

Another Snow Event(s) Possible For North Dakota This Week

Final snowfall totals from this past week's three-day snowstorm have been released by the National Weather Service in Bismarck. They include:. Bismarck had 18.3 inches of snow. Minot 36.0 inches of snow and they received another 10 inches yesterday. Regent 20.0 inches of snow. Dickinson had 29.2 inches of snow.
BISMARCK, ND
Bring Me The News

North Dakota river towns bracing for possible dam failure

An intense effort to save towns near and along the Red River in far northeastern North Dakota is ongoing as a key dam has been pushed to the brink by rising water. Pembina in North Dakota and surrounding small towns are already inundated with flood waters. The river gauge at Pembina gave a reading of 51.5 feet Wednesday morning, which is more than 12 feet above flood stage and just 3.4 feet shy of the record crest set during the devastating floods of 1997.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Government
Fargo, ND
Restaurants
City
Bismarck, ND
Bismarck, ND
Lifestyle
Bismarck, ND
Government
State
North Dakota State
City
West Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Food & Drinks
Bismarck, ND
Food & Drinks
Fargo, ND
Lifestyle
Bismarck, ND
Restaurants
SuperTalk 1270

Total Lunar Eclipse Is Coming For All Of North Dakota In May

North Dakotans will be treated to another show in the skies coming up in mid-May. On the night of May 15th and May 16th, 2022, North America will witness a total lunar eclipse. This amazing celestial lineup combination of the sun, earth, and the moon will play out with the eastern and central time zones seeing the entire event. Mountain and Pacific zones will witness the eclipse in progress as the moon rises.
ASTRONOMY
Hot 97-5

A Medical Mystery Has Arrived In North Dakota

This is a mystery in North Dakota that even the associated press picked up on. So here are a couple of questions for you, how does an individual get hepatitis? What exactly is hepatitis? I just want to make sure I quote from the health experts - according to healthline.com "Hepatitis is an inflammation of the liver. Alcohol consumption, several health conditions, and some medications can all cause this condition. However, viral infections are the most common cause of hepatitis" Now this part I know, because I worked at a restaurant years ago, THE most common rule of employees was to ALWAYS wash your hands. So there are many ways of catching hepatitis.
GRAND FORKS, ND
KFYR-TV

Highway near Devils Lake under water amid spring flooding

RAMSEY COUNTY, N.D. – Motorists found highway 20 near Webster, ND, partially submerged in water Friday, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. Photos shared on social media Friday showed trucks driving through water on the north-south highway. The department is advising motorists to use extreme caution near...
DEVILS LAKE, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irish Pub#Art#Food Drink#The Donaldson Hotel#Blarney Stone Pub
Hot 97-5

Bismarck’s Chase Hurdle Family Waiting For Closure

I've said this before, many times, for me, it is impossible to relate to the anguish the Hurdle family is going through. A bright young man by the name of Chase Hurdle went missing late last year. At just 18 years of age, Bismarck High senior was last seen in person at the school on November 2nd and hasn't been sighted since. That very same day someone had reported seeing a young man matching his description jumping off the Memorial Bridge - now this matched the time frame that Chase went missing - cell phone tower data and his scent tracked by a North Dakota Highway Patrol K9 to the bridge is pretty scary evidence that Chase did jump into the Missouri River. Sadly days, weeks, and months go by, and still, the Hurdle family has no closure. That's impossible for me to relate to that anguish.
BISMARCK, ND
KFIL Radio

Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Hot 97-5

North Dakota Airman Featured On the ‘Today Show’

North Dakota made national headlines today as Taylor Tonnies, an airman stationed at the Minot Air Force Base, appeared on the show today (May 6th 2022), for a special mother-daughter military segment. A Missileer. Tonnies serves in the force as a "Missilieer." According to Airforce.com, Missileers are trained specialists, who...
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

North Dakota bladesmith wins ‘Forged in Fire’ competition

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota native Cody Adolphson has won “Forged in Fire.”. Adolphson competed against three other bladesmiths on the History Channel reality show Wednesday night to produce two canister Damascus knives and a weapon from history before the blades were put through a series of brutal tests. Tune in to the newscasts Thursday on Your News Leader for his reaction to his win.
BISMARCK, ND
Hot 97-5

Claim Millions Of Unclaimed Cash & Property In North Dakota

There's pretty much a website for everything these days, including a state-run site that will let you know if you have some rainy day money lying around somewhere. There is around $58 billion in unclaimed money and property held by states, national agencies, and various organizations. North Dakota has a small chunk of that money, exceeding $29 million, and if you are a current or a former resident, some of that money could belong to you.
POLITICS
9&10 News

Menu Monday: Lehto’s Pasties

A true pasty is made of beef, potatoes, root vegetables, and a delicious crust. Lehto’s Pasties have been making their signature handheld pastries since 1947, and the recipe hasn’t changed in over 70 years!. If you’re in the Upper Peninsula, you have to make sure you stop and...
SAINT IGNACE, MI
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Positive economic stats come from North Dakota's top tax office

(Bismarck, ND) -- Taxable sales and purchases in North Dakota increased by nearly ten-percent between 2020 and 2021. Additionally, retail sales rose by 12-percent over the same period. The North Dakota Tax Office says this is a good sign of a return to normal. While the latest information is a...
BISMARCK, ND
US 103.3

US 103.3

Mandan, ND
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
638K+
Views
ABOUT

US 103.3 Country plays new country and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://1033uscountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy