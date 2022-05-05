ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

GEM Mining Announces April 2022 Production Update

Business Wire
 4 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GEM Mining, a bitcoin (“BTC”) mining company headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, published its mining production results for April 2022. Key metrics include:. - At the end of April, GEM Mining had an active miner fleet of 19,175 miners. This was an active miner fleet...

www.businesswire.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

$3,000,000,000 Worth of Bitcoin (BTC) Forfeited to US Government By Former Silk Road Founder

Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht is forfeiting billions of dollars worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and other crypto assets to the US government. According to a new court filing, Ulbricht will relinquish any claim to over 69,000 BTC and undisclosed amounts of Bitcoin Gold (BTG), Bitcoin SV (BSV) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH) worth a combined $3 billion as part of a settlement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
US News and World Report

Netflix Shareholders Sue Over Subscription Slump Disclosures

(Reuters) - Netflix Inc has been hit with a shareholder lawsuit in a U.S. court in California accusing the streaming entertainment company of misleading the market about its ability to keep adding subscribers in recent months. The lawsuit filed in San Francisco federal court on Tuesday seeks damages for declines...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
freightwaves.com

GXO Logistics poised to embark on M&A hunt

Contract logistics provider GXO Logistics Inc. is ramping up a mergers and acquisitions program that will focus on North America and continental Europe, the company’s CFO said Thursday. In a phone interview with FreightWaves, Baris Oran said M&A activities will be geographically focused and zero in on smaller contract...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Btc#Exahash#Gem Mining Headquartered
Daniella Cressman

Opinion: Dividend Stocks Are a Good Investment

Disclaimer: I am not a financial expert. Please consult a professional in the industry before making any financial decisions. For a long time, I was completely unfamiliar with dividend stocks. It turns out that these are stocks that pay you a certain percentage regularly.
Reuters

Diverging businesses: Uber vs Lyft in six graphics

May 6 (Reuters) - Lyft Inc's (LYFT.O) choice to stay on the narrow ride-hail road worries investors as its larger rival Uber Technologies Inc (UBER.N)explores more profitable paths, such as becoming a food delivery giant during the pandemic. Lyft shares plummeted more than 30% on Wednesday after an earnings report...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: AG Mortgage Investment Q1 Earnings

AG Mortgage Investment MITT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 6, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. AG Mortgage Investment missed estimated earnings by 109.09%, reporting an EPS of $-0.02 versus an estimate of $0.22. Revenue was up $9.24 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Aecom profit rises 6% as it discloses Russia exit expense

Aecom ACM, -5.44% shares fell 3% in premarket trades Monday after it said its second-quarter net income increased by 5.6% to $41.6 million, or 29 cents a share, from $39.36 million, or 26 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted net income for the engineering and infrastructure company fell to 34 cent a share from 59 cents a share. The latest period included a $69 million pre-tax expense from Aecom's previously announced decision to exit its Russia business. Revenue fell 1.6% to $3.21 billion. Wall Street analysts expected Aecom to earn 78 cent a share on revenue of $1.63 billion, according to a survey by FactSet. Aecom reiterated its forecast for adjusted 2022 earnings of $3.30 to $3.50 a share, against an analyst target of $3.43 a share. Shares of Aecom are down 8% so far in 2022, compared to a 13.5% loss by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
US News and World Report

Third Point's Loeb Praises Shell Moves, Sticks by Calls for Breakup

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Activist investor Daniel Loeb, who wants Royal Dutch Shell Plc to break apart, applauded the energy giant's decision to move its headquarters even as he sticks to views that a different corporate structure would make it more successful. Loeb, who said in October that his hedge...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

TravelCenters Of America: Q1 Earnings Insights

TravelCenters Of America TA reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 2, 2022 at 04:15 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. TravelCenters Of America beat estimated earnings by 586.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.03 versus an estimate of $0.15. Revenue was up $768.00 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Recap: Holly Energy Partners Q1 Earnings

Holly Energy Partners HEP reported its Q1 earnings results on Monday, May 9, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Holly Energy Partners beat estimated earnings by 15.38%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.39. Revenue was down $6.99 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy