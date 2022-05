BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — An urgent call for help was made for a Bedford County dog with medical problems who needs a new owner after his owner could no longer care for him. "This is the kind of post that breaks our hearts to make," the Bedford County Animal Shelter wrote in a Facebook post. "Bourbon was surrendered to the Bedford County Animal Shelter (Saturday) because his person could no longer care for him. Bourbon has seizures and is on medication. We feel so bad for this baby."

BEDFORD, VA ・ 17 HOURS AGO