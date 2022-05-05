Cheryl Burke Reveals She Was in Couple’s Therapy With Matthew Lawrence Ahead of Their Divorce: ‘We Definitely Did Try’

Matthew Lawrence and Cheryl Burke. Scott Kirkland/PictureGroup /MEGA

Reflecting on the past. Cheryl Burke got candid about her marriage to Matthew Lawrence and the importance of couple's therapy regardless of the outcome.

"I think it's very important because emotions sometimes and feelings can get in the way and can get maybe misconstrued and so I'm a huge advocate for that," Burke, 38, said during an episode of the Tamron Hall show on Wednesday, May 4. "We definitely did try it, people evolve and people grow and sometimes they grow together and sometimes, you know, you, unfortunately, grow apart."

The Dancing With the Stars pro noted that the former couple are not on bad terms following their split, saying, "I mean, he will always have a special place in my heart for sure. I have so much love for him and his family forever."

Burke and Matthew, 42, first started dating in 2007 after his older brother, Joey Lawrence , appeared as a contestant on season 3 of DWTS . One year later, the duo called it quits before rekindling their romance in 2017.

Earlier this year, Us Weekly confirmed that the California native filed for divorce after nearly three years of marriage . In the February filing, Burke listed "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split.

That same month, the professional dancer took to social media to address her decision . "I know I have always said I'm an open book with you guys, I do strive to be, and in writing this I've realized there really isn't an easy way to announce that my marriage is ending," she wrote via Instagram at the time. "I hope you can understand that I will not be commenting any further at this time and am asking for understanding and privacy. Thank you all for all the kind words and support you've given me."

At the time, a source exclusively told Us that t he breakup was "not about kids." Matthew, who has not publicly commented on the major life change continues to follow his estranged wife on Instagram while Burke has unfollowed him.

During her interview on Wednesday, the "Pretty Messed Up" podcast host offered some advice to people looking to end a relationship . "It is lonely and if anyone else is like me out there that just, you know, tend to just crawl into their shell like I do, at least you know that you're just not alone and through the process because it is painful," she added. "It is like a death. It is a death, right? And there's no way and there's no specific way on how to grieve."

Burke also admitted that she isn't looking to date anyone new yet . "I have social phobia and I prefer to be in my home. I actually don't love going out, especially with my sobriety," the model explained, adding that she is trying to "just love" herself first. "I'm just learning about all of this and interaction and like, the new way of dating, you have to swipe left. I'm just like, ‘I really can't wrap my head around this whole thing.’”