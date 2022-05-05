ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garfield County, OK

Flood Watch issued for Garfield, Grant, Kay, Kingfisher, Logan, Noble, Payne by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 08:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Garfield; Grant; Kay; Kingfisher; Logan; Noble; Payne FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of central Oklahoma, east...

alerts.weather.gov

