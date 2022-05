Raleigh, N.C. — State public health officials are encouraging North Carolinians to seek treatment for COVID-19 if they are diagnosed. David Wohl, infectious disease expert at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, said that there are plenty of pills -- Paxlovid and molnupiravir are approved for emergency use authorization – that can ease symptoms if started quickly, but doctors aren't prescribing it as much as they should.

