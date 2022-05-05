ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBOT Trends-Wheat up 20-30 cents, corn up 3-5 cents, soybeans up 12-15 cents

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, May 5 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 20 to 30 cents per bushel * Wheat futures rising on concerns about global...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Why egg prices are soaring

The war in Ukraine, a major grain producer, and drought conditions in the U.S. have pushed wheat and corn prices up significantly, driving up the price of eggs 56%. Last year, the national average of a dozen large white eggs was $1.60, according to the Department of Agriculture. Now, it's $2.50.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans fall on profit-taking, beneficial U.S. planting weather

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures slid sharply on profit-taking on Friday, as rising interest rates weighed on U.S. exports and Midwestern farmers raced to plant their fields amid forecasts of dry, warm weather, traders said. * CBOT July soybean futures ended the session down 25 cents at $16.22 a bushel. The contract notched a weekly loss of 3.72%. * CBOT July soyoil ended down 0.95 cent at 80.9 cents per lb, while CBOT July soymeal futures ended $6.30 lower to settle at $413.60 per ton. * Brazil's soybean crop for the 2021/22 is projected to be 122.3 million tonnes, compared to a previous projection of 125.08 million tonnes, according to Safras & Mercado. * Recent rainfall in South America also could boost Brazil's south-central summer corn crop, which on Friday was forecast to be somewhat bigger than previously expected. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Corn, soybean futures slide on forecasts of warm weather in U.S. Midwest

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures slid on Friday as rising interest rates and currency pressures weighed on U.S. exports and forecasts of warm, dry weather opened a window for Midwestern farmers to get their crop planted. Recent rainfall in South America could boost Brazil's south-central...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat firms, ends week on a gain, on global supply worries

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures firmed on Friday on technical buying and ongoing worries over global production supplies, analysts said. * The benchmark Chicago Board of Trade July soft red winter wheat contract settled the day up 2 cents at $11.08-1/2 a bushel. It posted a weekly gain of 4.99%. * Meanwhile, K.C. hard red winter wheat for July delivery was down 5-1/4 cents at $11.71-3/4 a bushel on Friday, while MGEX July spring wheat gained 7-3/4 cents at $12.17-1/2 a bushel. * Nearly 25 million tonnes of grains are stuck in Ukraine and unable to leave the country due to infrastructure challenges and blocked Black Sea ports including Mariupol, a U.N. food agency official said on Friday. * The SovEcon agriculture consultancy on Friday raised its forecast for Russia's 2021/22 wheat exports by 0.2 million tonnes to 34.1 million. * Canadian stocks for nearly every field crop were down at the end of March 2022 compared to the same period in 2021, according to a farm survey by Statistics Canada released on Friday, largely due to weather woes. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Sandra Maler)
CHICAGO, IL
freightwaves.com

Why diesel prices are soaring beyond crude and gasoline, and are likely to continue that way

Along with the pain of higher prices in general at the pump, truck drivers are dealing with the fact that diesel has risen beyond increases in crude and gasoline. The numbers are stark on how much diesel has risen relative to other benchmark oil prices in recent weeks. According to the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA), retail gasoline is up 26% from the start of the year — but diesel is up 42.8%.
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S., Canada spot natgas prices soar on unusual spring heat

May 5 (Reuters) - Spot natural gas prices in the United States and Canada soared this week as many homes and businesses in the U.S. South and West cranked up their air conditioners to escape an early spring heatwave. Energy traders noted U.S. gas prices were already trading at their...
TRAFFIC
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs, live cattle futures slip on consumer demand concerns

CHICAGO, May 6 (Reuters) - CME Group live cattle and hog futures slumped on Friday, as investors worried about the prospect of food inflation weighing heavy on U.S. consumer meat demand as the summer grilling season gets underway, analysts said. Benchmark June lean hogs settled the day down 2.975 cents...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-China April soybean imports rise after delayed cargo arrivals

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in April climbed from a month ago, helped by the arrival of cargoes previously delayed by poor weather and slow harvests in South America, customs data showed on Monday. China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 8.08 million tonnes of the...
INDUSTRY
AFP

China's April exports slump to lowest in two years as virus bites

China's export growth slumped in April to its lowest level in almost two years, customs data showed Monday, as a Covid resurgence shuttered factories, sparked transport curbs and caused congestion at key ports. Export growth plunged to 3.9 percent on-year last month, the Customs Administration said Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-U.S. Tyson Foods raises annual sales forecast on higher meat prices

(Adds share movement and details on sales) May 9 (Reuters) - Tyson Foods Inc raised its full-year sales outlook on Monday after soaring meat prices helped the U.S. processor beat quarterly revenue and earnings estimates. Shares jumped about 2% in premarket trading. Meatpackers have come under scrutiny from the White...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, May 6, 2022

In this evening edition, read about the crop conditions in the Winter Wheat Belt, the ransomware attack at AGCO, and Ukraine export capacity. Editor Bill Spiegel reports on state of winter wheat across Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Texas. “Rain falling across some portions of the Winter Wheat Belt last week...
KANSAS, OK
Agriculture Online

China Jan-April soybean imports down 0.8% at 28.36 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China's soybean imports in the first four months of the year edged down from a year earlier, customs data showed on Monday. China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 28.36 million tonnes in the January-April period, down 0.8% from the same period a year ago, data from the General Administration of Customs showed. (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
ECONOMY
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar climbs as nerves jolt stockmarkets

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - The dollar began the week on a strong footing, buttressed by sharply rising U.S. yields and by investors' tilt toward safety as lockdowns in China, war on the edge of Europe and fear about higher interest rates sent a nervous jolt through markets. The greenback made a 22-month high on the growth-sensitive New Zealand dollar in early trade and rose more than 0.5% on the Aussie to a three-month peak as U.S. stockmarket futures slid 1%. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield stood at its highest since 2018 at 3.1464% and at 130.73 yen the dollar is a whisker from a fresh two-decade top. The dollar is close to a five-year high on the euro , which fell 0.2% to $1.0529. Sterling hovered just below two-year lows made last week after the Bank of England warned that Britain's economy was facing recession. "The dollar will be supported by U.S. economic outperformance and weaker equity prices," said Joe Capurso, a strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney. "Despite material increases in interest rates, financial conditions have not tightened much in the major economies...the need to tighten financial conditions and rein in inflation underlies the case for significant further increases." The U.S. dollar index gained for a fifth week in a row last week and touched an almost 20-year high after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked its benchmark funds rate 50 basis points and strong jobs data reinforced bets on further big hikes. The index last stood at 103.78. Futures markets are pricing a 75% chance of a 75 bp rate rise at the Fed's next meeting in June and more than 200 bps of tightening by year's end. U.S. inflation data due on Wednesday could fuel even more aggressive bets, especially if the pace of headline price rises does not fall to 8.1% as expected. "Risks around U.S. CPI feel binary; a moderation from 8.5%would be mildly comforting, but a lift would doubtless revive expectations for 75 bp Fed hikes, and probably give the dollar a boost," said analysts at ANZ Bank. "The idea that synchronised global tightening might proceed gently now feels like a forgotten dream as the reality of volatility bites." Cryptocurrencies have been battered in the rush from risky assets and bitcoin was nursing weekend losses and near its lowest levels of the year at $34,000 while ether , which fell 4% on Sunday, was at $2,525. At the same time, war in Ukraine is disrupting global commodity markets and lockdowns in China are putting the brakes on growth. Joblessness hit its highest since March 2020 in China last month and the yuan was under pressure near an 18-month trough at 6.7319 per dollar in offshore trade. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 0041 GMT Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Euro/Dollar $1.0526 $1.0548 -0.21% -7.42% +1.0565 +1.0526 Dollar/Yen 130.9050 130.5600 +0.27% +0.00% +130.9500 +130.7300 Euro/Yen <EURJPY=EB 137.77 137.67 +0.07% +0.00% +137.8900 +137.6700 S> Dollar/Swiss 0.9901 0.9884 +0.15% +8.52% +0.9903 +0.9892 Sterling/Dollar 1.2317 1.2339 -0.15% -8.90% +1.2355 +1.2320 Dollar/Canadian 1.2931 1.2910 +0.17% +0.00% +1.2931 +1.2903 Aussie/Dollar 0.7024 0.7074 -0.71% -3.37% +0.7076 +0.7022 NZ 0.6378 0.6405 -0.42% -6.82% +0.6404 +0.6378 Dollar/Dollar All spots Tokyo spots Europe spots Volatilities Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Sam Holmes)
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

China meat imports drop 36% on year in April - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 592,000 tonnes of meat in April, down 35.7% from the same month a year ago, customs data showed on Monday, as a surge in domestic pork output curbed appetite for shipments from abroad. Imports have also been impacted by strained logistics caused by...
ECONOMY
rigzone.com

Fitch Solutions Gives Oil Price Projection Update

Fitch Solutions Country Risk & Industry Research has left its Brent crude price forecast unchanged at $100 per barrel in 2022 and $90 per barrel in 2023, a new report from the company has revealed. “Prices have stayed elevated in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, reflecting supply disruptions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

