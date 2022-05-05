ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Warmup In The Forecast For Southeast Minnesota

By Kim David
 4 days ago
La Crosse, WI (KROC AM News) - A big warmup is being predicted for southeast Minnesota, transitioning the area from spring to summer. After enduring one of the coldest Aprils on...

4 Easy Ways To Attract Orioles In Minnesota Yards

A popular bird that fills our neighborhoods in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois with beautiful songs are in flight and migrating. If you'd love to have these gorgeous, orange birds show up in your backyard this summer, below are 4 tips that will help them find your house. When do...
Farm Tractor Hits Pedestrian In West Central Minnesota

Alexandria, MN (KROC AM News) - A man survived after being hit by a farm tractor while walking along a highway in west-central Minnesota. The incident happened near Alexandria. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 28-year-old Joseph King of Alexandria was walking along Highway 29 around 4:45 pm Saturday when...
Minnesota’s Number One Secret Attraction Is 9,000 Years Old

There are so many awesome towns and fun attractions to visit here in Minnesota. If you need some ideas for a quick getaway, check out the Minnesota bucket list at the bottom of this story, featuring 50 things every Minnesotan should do at least once. There are a lot of great things on that list but one must-see attraction is missing because it’s a secret.
Strong Storms Possible in Minnesota Monday, Wednesday

UNDATED -- Scattered severe thunderstorms are expected across central and western Minnesota Monday morning. Large hail will be the main threat. More storms could develop late Monday afternoon along and east of I-35. A few storms could be severe and produce large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado. Thunderstorm chances...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for Thursday, May 5

Thursday's COVID-19 update from the Minnesota Department of Health includes 2,288 newly reported cases and six newly reported deaths. The state's COVID-19 death toll is now 12,521. Today's update includes case data that was reported in a 24-hour period ending at 4 a.m. Wednesday, May 4. The coronavirus variant that...
Minnesota National Guard Joins Flood Fight In North Dakota

St Cloud, MN (KROC AM News) - Five members of the Minnesota National Guard were involved in an ongoing battle in North Dakota on Friday. The battle involves a dam that is being threatened by ongoing flooding. The group was deployed with a CH-47 Chinook helicopter to provide heavy-lift support...
Minnesota Lawn Care Calendar – What You Need To Know

I know that my neighbor across the street has got to be itching to get out in his yard; of course, he does have the most beautiful yard in the neighborhood. Once the weather warms up, you can see him on his mower, either mowing, mulching, or just generally; enjoying his time outside in the beautiful spring and summer weather.
Southern Minnesota Police Department Reunites Lost ‘Log’ With Its Owner

About once a week I see a post from a Southern Minnesota police department, from just about everyone in our area, seeking the public's help in reuniting a lost item or pet with its owner. Sometimes it's serious things like dogs or keys, other times it is tongue in cheek like a bag of pot or a backpack full of drugs. One Southern Minnesota police department took the lost item to a whole new level with a lost log post, and it got people's attention.
New Cruise Heading Towards Duluth Costs Up To $75K Per Couple

A new ship has entered the Great Lakes, and it will certainly be the talk of the town when it arrives for its first visit to Duluth later this month. We've had a few random cruise ships visit Duluth over the years, but nothing like this, the Octantis is owned and operated by Viking Expeditions Cruises and it will start cruising the Great Lakes this year with several different ports of call, one of them being Duluth.
