ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Funeral services set for 13-year-old shooting victim

By Alex Onken
KNOE TV8
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Funeral plans have been set for Landry Anglin, the teen who...

www.knoe.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
KTAL

Funeral services set for Landry Anglin, teen caught in crossfire of rolling shootout in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Funeral services are set for the Shreveport teen struck and killed by a stray bullet from a rolling shootout over the weekend. Caddo Middle Magnet Principal Robin DeBusk confirmed Wednesday that the funeral for 13-year-old Landry Anglin is scheduled for Thursday, May 5 at 2 p.m. at the Shreveport Convention Center at 400 Caddo St. in downtown Shreveport.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS New York

14-year-old accused of raping L.I. mom in front of daughter

MASTIC BEACH, N.Y. -- Investigators say they have made a shocking arrest after a Mastic Beach mother was sexually assaulted in a home invasion.As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, the alleged rapist is a 14-year-old boy, now held without bail.The 23-year-old mother, who has been released from the hospital, has moved from the Mastic Beach home where she was strangled, stabbed, robbed and brutally raped on April 19."This is a case that is both shocking and extremely disturbing," Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said.Police say the video they distributed of the perpetrators led to tips and eventually a DNA profile that...
MASTIC BEACH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Ksla
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana sheriff: Man fell from bridge while crabbing, died

LACOMBE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man who was crabbing from a bridge has died after falling into a canal. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office says other people on the bridge near Lacombe heard a splash, realized the man had fallen and called 911 about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. A news release […]
LACOMBE, LA
KTAL

DA wants more: Max 279 years not enough for pediatric ICU shooter

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The sentencing of a man convicted of multiple crimes in April scheduled for Monday has been delayed as prosecutors seek to maximize his potential prison time. A 12-member Caddo Parish Jury on April 20 convicted 42-year-old Taniel Cole of attempted manslaughter and four counts of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
NBC News

Texas woman arrested for 1996 murder of former roommate

Authorities have arrested a Texas woman for the murder of Christopher Hervey, who was killed in Santa Ana, California, in 1996 after an anonymous letter implicated the victim’s former roommate in the slaying. KNBC’s Vikki Vargas reports.May 5, 2022.
SANTA ANA, CA
KTAL

Police investigating shooting in Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police are investigating the scene of a shooting that happened Wednesday night in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. EMS and police were called to the scene on the 400 block of E. 72nd just after 9:00 p.m. Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured during the shooting.
SHREVEPORT, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy