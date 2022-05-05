Sony Michel visited Dolphins, will meet with Saints next

There have been no indications that the Los Angeles Rams will bring back Sony Michel this offseason, especially after drafting Kyren Williams in the fifth round. So if he leaves in free agency, it won’t shock anyone.

After sitting on the market for more than a month, Michel is finally drumming up some interest. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, Michel visited the Dolphins on Wednesday and will meet with the Saints later this week.

Michel deserves to be on a roster somewhere, but he likely won’t be a bell cow like he was for a portion of last season with the Rams.

Last season, Michel rushed for 845 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 4.1 yards per carry. He also caught 21 passes for a career-high 128 yards, scoring one touchdown as a receiver.