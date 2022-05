They'll let you do anything on a Southwest Airline airplane. Did you guys see what one couple did at Love Field in Dallas, TX?. It's certainly something you don't see everyday, and while it's a super sweet story, a lot of us are just fine with that being the case. So this couple's pilot married them on a Southwest Airlines plane -- with one flight attendant standing in as Maid-of-Honor.

DALLAS, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO