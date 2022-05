Luke Bryan is coming to southeast Minnesota to perform a very special concert at an area farm. Bryan is one of the most recognizable names in country music and is a judge on ABC's American Idol. He has sold more than 75-million albums, won numerous awards from the Academy of Country Music, CMT, and Billboard, and has been named "Entertainer of the Year" on five different occasions. More than 10 years ago Luke started his "Farm Tour" with the goal of giving back to small farm communities. The country music superstar announced the details of Farm Tour 2022 on Friday morning and one of the concerts will be held right here in southeast Minnesota.

