Dallas County, MO

Flood Warning issued for Dallas, Greene by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-05 19:30:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-07 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Many flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Dallas; Greene FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Dust Storm Warning issued for Riverside by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-08 16:09:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-08 18:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Riverside The National Weather Service in San Diego has issued a * Dust Storm Warning for Riverside County in southern California * Until 600 PM PDT. * At 405 PM PDT, blowing sand was severely impacting visibility on Interstate 10 between North Palm Springs and Thousand Palms. Other roadways between these areas will be impacted. HAZARD...Less than a quarter mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 50 mph. SOURCE...CalTrans. IMPACT...Dangerous life-threatening travel. Locations impacted include Northeastern Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert, Desert Hot Springs, Rancho Mirage, North Palm Springs, Whitewater, Sky Valley and Thousand Palms. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Dust storms lead to dangerous driving conditions with visibility reduced to near zero. If driving, avoid dust storms if possible. If caught in one, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake. Motorists should not drive into a dust storm. PULL ASIDE STAY ALIVE!
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Baker, Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-06 20:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-06 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. TAKE COVER NOW! Target Area: Baker; Columbia The National Weather Service in Jacksonville has issued a * Tornado Warning for West central Baker County in northeastern Florida East central Columbia County in northern Florida * Until 830 PM EDT. * At 811 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 9 miles northeast of Suwannee Valley, or 11 miles east of White Springs, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of west central Baker and east central Columbia Counties. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
BAKER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Ashland, Iron by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:34:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ashland; Iron THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHERN IRON AND SOUTHWESTERN ASHLAND COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 300 PM CDT for northwestern Wisconsin.
ASHLAND COUNTY, WI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Dickinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Dickinson WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...South to south-southeasterly winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Dickinson County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. It may also be more difficult to operate a high-profile vehicle within the strongest wind gusts.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Cottonwood, Jackson, Nobles by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Cottonwood; Jackson; Nobles WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...In Iowa, O`Brien, Clay, Buena Vista, Osceola and Dickinson Counties. In Minnesota, Cottonwood, Nobles and Jackson Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 4 PM CDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
COTTONWOOD COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:04:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Guadalupe Mountains of Eddy County HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT /6 PM MDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds could make driving difficult for motorists driving high profile vehicles such as campers, vans, and tractor trailers. Severe turbulence near the mountains will be hazardous for low flying light aircraft.
EDDY COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Chaves County Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 12:12:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity and warm temperatures will increase potential for fire growth. Target Area: Chaves County Plains; Eddy Plains; Lea; Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ THIS EVENING FOR RELATIVE HUMIDITY OF 8% OR LESS, 20 FT WINDS OF 20 MPH OR MORE, AND HIGH TO EXTREME FIRE DANGER FOR SOUTHEAST NEW MEXICO AND MOST OF WEST TEXAS * AFFECTED AREA...Gaines, Dawson, Borden, Scurry, Andrews, Martin, Howard, Mitchell, Loving, Winkler, Ector, Midland, Glasscock, Ward, Crane, Upton, Reagan, Pecos, Sacramento Foothills and Guadalupe Mountains, Chaves Plains, Eddy Plains, Lea, Guadalupe Mountains Above 7000 Feet, Guadalupe and Delaware Mountains, Van Horn and Highway 54 Corridor, Eastern Culberson County, Reeves County Plains, Marfa Plateau, Davis Mountains and Davis Mountains Foothills. * TIMING...Until 9 PM CDT /8 PM MDT/ today. * WINDS...Southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 4 percent. * RFTI...5 to 8 or critical to extreme. * IMPACTS...Avoid the use of open flames or any activities that may generate sparks. Accidental ignitions will have the potential to grow into dangerous wind-driven wildfires.
CHAVES COUNTY, NM
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hancock, Henderson, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hancock; Henderson; McDonough; Mercer; Rock Island; Warren Gusty South Winds And Very Warm This Afternoon Windy conditions are expected across all of eastern Iowa and portions of northwest Illinois through this afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts around 40 to 45 MPH can be expected. Winds of this magnitude could break small branches, blow around unsecured objects, and make for difficult driving for high profile vehicles on east west roadways. Expect these winds to diminish by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon, especially in southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. Increasing humidity will also lead to peak heat indices in the low to mid 90s in these areas. Use caution if planning to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central St. Louis, Northern Cook, Northern Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Anyone outdoors, including anyone on or in the water, should seek shelter inside a sturdy building or hard topped vehicle. Target Area: Central St. Louis; Northern Cook, Northern Lake A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern St. Louis and west central Lake Counties through 1230 PM CDT At 1205 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Fairbanks, or 35 miles south of Ely, moving northeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow unsecured objects around. Minor hail damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near Whyte around 1215 PM CDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Alamosa Vicinity, Central San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Del Norte Vicinity, Northern San Luis Valley Below 8500 Ft; Southern San Luis Valley HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Gusty winds of 30 to 45 mph will continue across the region through the early afternoon hours. However, strong, damaging winds are no longer anticipated. Winds will continue to gradually decrease later this afternoon.
weather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Northwest Randolph, Southeast Pocahontas by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-10 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-10 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northwest Randolph; Southeast Pocahontas FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 8 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Southeast Pocahontas and Northwest Randolph Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 8 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
POCAHONTAS COUNTY, WV
#Flood#Dallas#Heavy Rain#Christian#Polk#Stone#Doppler#Osage Fork
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Malheur County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:32:00 PDT Expires: 2022-05-09 11:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Malheur County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/ TODAY The snow is tapering off across the area with little to no additional accumulation.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Pipestone by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Lincoln; Lyon; Murray; Pipestone WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Murray, Lincoln, Lyon and Pipestone Counties. * WHEN...From 7 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Central and Southeast Park County by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:48:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Central and Southeast Park County; Elbert, Central and East Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet; Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet Red flag warning for today across the Palmer Divide, South Park, Denver metro area, and southern foothills for strong winds and low humidity .A fire weather watch is in effect on Tuesday afternoon for much of the same areas in north central Colorado. A repeat of fire weather conditions is expected Tuesday in terms of winds and RH during the afternoon hours, but there continues to be some uncertainty in those conditions given a Denver Cyclone will be in place during the afternoon which could lead to weak winds and higher RH especialy along and west of I-25 across metro Denver. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK....THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR SOUTH PARK...THE SOUTHERN FRONT RANGE FOOTHILLS...AND PALMER DIVIDE AREA * Affected Area...Fire Weather Zones 214, 216 and 241. * Timing...Red Flag Warning in effect until 9 pm Monday, with the most significant conditions today. * Winds...Southwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * Relative Humidity...As low as 10 percent. * Impacts...Any fire that starts will have the potential to spread rapidly and would be difficult to control. Avoid burning or any outdoor activity that may produce a spark and start a wildfire.
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Des Moines by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 10:04:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Benton; Buchanan; Cedar; Clinton; Delaware; Des Moines; Dubuque; Henry; Iowa; Jackson; Jefferson; Johnson; Jones; Keokuk; Lee; Linn; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington Gusty South Winds And Very Warm This Afternoon Windy conditions are expected across all of eastern Iowa and portions of northwest Illinois through this afternoon. Sustained winds of 20 to 30 MPH with gusts around 40 to 45 MPH can be expected. Winds of this magnitude could break small branches, blow around unsecured objects, and make for difficult driving for high profile vehicles on east west roadways. Expect these winds to diminish by late afternoon or early evening. In addition to the winds, temperatures will rise into the mid to upper 80s by mid-afternoon, especially in southeast Iowa, west central Illinois and northeast Missouri. Increasing humidity will also lead to peak heat indices in the low to mid 90s in these areas. Use caution if planning to be outdoors for prolonged periods of time.
BENTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:40:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Sawatch Mountains above 11000 Ft; La Garita Mountains Above 10000 Ft; Saguache County East of Continental Divide below 10000 Ft; Saguache County West of Continental Divide Below 10000 Ft; Western Chaffee County Between 9000 and 11000 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT NOON MDT TODAY Gusty winds of 30 to 50 mph will continue across the region through the early afternoon hours. However, strong, damaging winds are no longer anticipated. Winds will continue to gradually decrease later this afternoon.
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for St. Louis by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:53:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-09 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: St. Louis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ST. LOUIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT NOON CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail and gusty winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-07 16:20:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-07 22:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brule; Buffalo; Charles Mix; Clark; Davison; Douglas; Faulk; Gregory; Hand; Hughes; Hyde; Jerauld; Jones; Lyman; Mellette; Sanborn; Spink; Stanley; Sully; Todd; Tripp SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 190 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BRULE BUFFALO CHARLES MIX CLARK DAVISON DOUGLAS FAULK GREGORY HAND HUGHES HYDE JERAULD JONES LYMAN MELLETTE SANBORN SPINK STANLEY SULLY TODD TRIPP
AURORA COUNTY, SD
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-09 11:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-29 04:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/lix. Click on the Rivers and Lakes menu for forecasts and observations. The next statement will be issued when updates are needed. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. For the Lower Mississippi River...including Red River Landing Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY, MAY 29 * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * WHEN...Until Sunday, May 29. * IMPACTS...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 47.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Wednesday evening and continue rising to a crest of 51.2 feet Friday, May 20. The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday, May 27. - Flood stage is 48.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 53.1 feet on 05/25/2013. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA

