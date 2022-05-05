ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Interest rates: What are they and how do they affect inflation?

By Holly Bancroft
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CJApF_0fTtUxNT00

Interest rates were hiked to their highest level for 13 years on Thursday as the Bank of England tries to temper rising inflation .

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee decided to raise the base interest rate from 0.75 per cent to 1 per cent.

It is the fourth time in a row that the committee has voted in favour of an interest rate hike.

Governor Andrew Bailey had warned before the announcement that the Bank must walk a “very tight line” between cooling inflation and triggering a recession.

Consumer confidence fell last month and retail sales came in lower than expected, due to the impact of soaring energy bills, food prices and fuel costs.

Here is a quick easy guide to how Thursday’s interest rate change will affect you:

What are interest rates?

An interest rate is a measure that tells you how high the cost of borrowing money is, or how high the rewards of saving are.

If you are borrowing money, typically from a bank, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will be charged for borrowing it.

It is a charge on top of the total amount of the loan, and will be shown as a percentage of the overall.

Higher percentages mean paying more money to the lender for borrowing the money.

If you are saving money in a bank account, the interest rate on that money is the amount you will accrue on top of your savings. Banks will pay you a percentage of your total savings, typically at the end of the year.

How do interest rates affect inflation?

Low interest rates are used to discourage people from piling up their money in savings. High interest rates encourage saving because people get a better return for the money you are putting away.

This in turn has an affect on the price of goods.

When interest rates are low, people might spend more and this might cause retailers to put up the price of goods.

When interest rates are high, demand might fall as people put more money into their saving pots. This, in theory, should drive down the prices of good and services.

However rising prices are not a direct result of interest rate changes. Other things, including the supply of money and underlying costs, affect prices and cause inflation.

Interest rates can only help manage inflation.

How do interest rates affect mortgage rates?

Changes in the Bank of England’s base rate, which is the interest rate at which banks borrow from the Bank, has a knock-on effect on the interest rates that the high-street banks then set their mortgage borrowers.

How does this affect me?

The changes in interest rates will affect anyone with savings and anyone who is borrowing money from the banks, for example in a mortgage.

It will also have a wider effect on the economy. By raising the base interest rate, the Bank of England is hoping to temper soaring inflation and help with the cost of living crisis.

Despite this, inflation is predicted to continuing rising in the near future - peaking at ten percent.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

McGarry transferred fundraiser cash into bank before paying her rent, court told

A former SNP MP, accused of embezzling more than £25,000, transferred thousands of pro-independence group funds from her bank account before paying rent, a court has heard.Natalie McGarry, 40, said the payments were “legitimate” transfers for what she was owed in expenses.McGarry, who represented Glasgow East, allegedly embezzled £21,000 while treasurer for Women for Independence (WFI) between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.A second charge alleges she took £4,661 between April 9 2014 and August 2015 when she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP.The first thing you did was make a...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Ukraine loses $170 million every day without port access, PM says

May 9 (Reuters) - Ukraine loses $170 million every day it is cut off from access to the sea and the national export capacity had been more than halved, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said on Monday. "Ninety million tonnes of agricultural produce, which Ukraine planned to export to countries in...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Inflation#Mortgage#Consumer Confidence#The Bank Of England#Monetary Policy Committee#Bank
The Independent

No 10 does not rule out energy bill hike of nearly £1,000 for most customers

Downing Street has not ruled out the possibility that energy bills could rise by nearly £1,000 for most customers when the regulator reviews the price cap in the autumn.It comes after the boss of major energy company ScottishPower called on the Government to take urgent action and help the poorest households months before costs are expected to mount again ahead of the winter months.Keith Anderson said that energy bills are likely to go up by nearly another £1,000 for millions of households around the country when the price cap is reviewed in October.Given what’s going to happen in October, we...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Bitcoin price news - live: Crypto collapse sees market enter ‘extreme fear’

Four straight days of tumbling prices has seen bitcoin fall to its lowest price since July 2021.The price crash has coincided with a downturn in the broader financial markets, which has rippled across to other leading cryptocurrencies like Ethereum (ETH) and Solana (SOL).The overall crypto market is now worth just over $1.5 trillion, down by roughly half its all-time high last November.Analysts appear divided over whether the latest collapse is part of a longer-term trend, or just a temporary dip in what has been an exceptionally bumpy year for bitcoin.Falling below $33,000 on Monday leaves bitcoin just 10 per cent away from the critical $30,000 support level, which experts say could prove a key testing ground for BTC and its future price trajectory.You can follow all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions for bitcoin and the rest of the crypto market right here.
STOCKS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy