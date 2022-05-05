ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

What is tactical voting? Everything you need to know as Tories complain of Lib-Lab local election ‘pact’

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsiYv_0fTtUtqZ00

Voters across the UK are heading to the polls in local elections taking place in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

Polling stations opened at 7am on Thursday and will close at 10pm, with most of the results known by the end of Friday.

During the campaign, Oliver Dowden, the Conservative Party chairman, accused the Labour Party and the Liberal Democrats of forging an electoral pact which he said was designed to ensure the Tories suffered losses in England.

In a letter to Labour leader Keir Starmer, leaked to the M ail on Sunday last week, Mr Dowden accused the party of denying "voters a proper democratic choice".

He claimed Labour was putting forward fewer candidates in the south of England than it did in the 2018 elections, in seats where the Lib Dems are stronger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QoRVX_0fTtUtqZ00

Mr Dowden added that the Lib Dems are "returning the favour" in the North of England, where Labour is stronger. Both Mr Starmer and Ed Davey, the Lib Dem leader, have denied the accusations.

Asked about the claims, Mr Starmer said: “Everybody knows there is no pact. I wouldn’t take anything Oliver Dowden says particularly seriously."

Mr Davey said: “There’s no pact now. There’s not going to be a pact in the future."

He added: "Liberal Democrats are actually fighting Labour in many areas – in Hull, in Sunderland, in Sheffield, in Haringey, in Southwark, and many other places where there’s a real fight."

The row has raised the question of tactical voting, which is said to have become a "staple" of UK elections in recent years.

But what is it, does it work and is it legal?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34LN3g_0fTtUtqZ00

What is tactical voting?

Tactical voting is a term given to a scenario where any voter chooses to back a candidate they would not normally support in order to help a different candidate win.

It can take place in constituencies or wards where two parties are in a tight race and candidates from other parties trail far behind in third.

A voter who supports a candidate in third place, who has no chance of winning due to the first past the post system, might back one of the two main candidates instead.

They might base this decision on shared values or the desire to keep another party out of power.

For example, a Labour supporter might vote Liberal Democrat in a seat where the latter has the better chance of beating a Conservative.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BspoD_0fTtUtqZ00

Does it work?

There is an element of guess work with tactical voting, as it involves predicting how candidates will fare in an election.

It can be difficult to forecast who the second or third place candidates will be, as you would likely be basing your conclusion on past records from previous elections.

Depending on the history of the seat, some races are much more clear cut than others.

However according to Stephen Fisher, professor of political sociology at the University of Oxford, tactical voting can still have an influence on elections.

He said it played a big role in delivering former prime minister Tony Blair's landslide election for Labour in 1997 and has been "a staple of elections since then".

According to the electoral reform website, "tactical voting and electoral pacts loomed large" over the 2019 election.

It cited a poll by YouGov showing that one in every three voters (32 per cent) opted for a tactical vote, instead of going for their preferred party or candidate.

Is it legal?

Voters in the UK are free to choose whatever candidate they like, which means tactical voting is legal.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Watch live as Keir Starmer makes statement over ‘Beergate’

Keir Starmer is making a statement amid questions over a potential lockdown-breaking gathering held in April 2021 that is being investigated by Durham Police.The Labour leader is reportedly mulling with close allies whether to resign if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice for a breach of Covid rules.Mr Starmer has repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to step down after the prime minister was hit with a fine over the Partygate scandal.He has insisted he is “confident no rules were broken” at his own gathering.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘I don’t understand the controversy’: Wes Streeting defends Sir Keir StarmerLisa Nandy says comparing ‘beergate’ to Downing Street parties is ‘desperate’Dominic Raab accuses Keir Starmer of “rank double standards” over ‘beergate’
U.K.
The Independent

Voices: Keir Starmer’s promise to resign over a Beergate fine is a huge gamble

Keir Starmer has done the brave and honourable thing by announcing that he would resign as Labour leader if he is fined for breaking lockdown rules in April last year by having a beer and takeaway curry at the Durham Miners Hall.It is also the right thing politically. Never mind the lack of clear blue water between the two main parties on policy; this dramatic move puts an ocean between him and Boris Johnson on the question of integrity. It shines an even more unflattering light on the prime minister’s refusal to resign over his fixed penalty notice for attending...
U.K.
The Independent

Keir Starmer commits to do the ‘right thing’ and resign if fined by police

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to doing “the right thing and step down” as Labour leader if he is fined by police over an allegation he broke coronavirus laws.The Opposition leader repeatedly denied breaking the laws in a televised statement on Monday afternoon as he faces pressure over the curry and beer gathering in Durham last year.He accused the Conservatives accusing him of breaking lockdown rules of “trying to feed cynicism to get the public to believe all politicians are the same”.“I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws must follow them and I...
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Oliver Dowden
Person
Ed Davey
Person
Tony Blair
The Independent

Reference to Irish language legislation expected in Queen’s Speech – McDonald

A reference to legislation around the culture and language in Northern Ireland is expected to be made in the Queen’s Speech, Mary-Lou McDonald has said.The Sinn Fein president said she received assurances over the legislation during her party’s meeting with Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis on Monday.There had been an expectation that the Westminster Government would introduce the legislation before the Stormont election last week.It fell to the Northern Ireland Office after the Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce cultural and language legislation in the Northern Ireland Assembly which was part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA)...
WORLD
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Keir Starmer vows to resign if fined by Durham police over possible Covid breach

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to resign as Labour leader if he is issued with a fixed-penalty notice by Durham police for a possible breach of Covid rules.The Labour’s leader’s high-stakes gamble came after he cancelled morning commitments — including a keynote address on the Queen’s Speech — amid continuing questions over a beer-and-curry gathering in April 2021.Putting his political career on the line, Sir Keir, who stressed that he was “absolutely clear” no rules were broken, said that if he is fined by police, he will “do the right thing and step down” as leader of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

EU tells UK to dial down the rhetoric over NI protocol after Sinn Fein result

The European Union has urged Boris Johnson to be honest about his Brexit deal as a minister said part of it could be unilaterally scrapped to reassure voters in Northern Ireland. European Commission vice president Maroš ŠefÄoviÄ said the UK government should “dial down the rhetoric” and work to “find solutions within (the agreement’s) framework.”The row erupted as DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson warned the “long shadow” of the Northern Ireland protocol had to be removed before his party would re-enter power sharing government at Stormont.At the weekend Sinn Fein made history by becoming the first party in favour...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tactical Voting#Local Election#Conservative Party#Tories#Uk#Lib Lab#The Labour Party#Liberal Democrats#The Lib Dems
The Independent

Voices: Starmer’s pledge to quit isn’t principled – it’s pure politics

Now that Keir Starmer has promised to resign if he’s found to have done something he knows he hasn’t done or he wouldn’t have promised to resign, could this be considered an opportune time to point out that every aspect of this months-long saga are, for want of a better word, complete b******s?Yes, of course, Durham Police has been harangued by Tory MPs and their gleefully pliant newspapers into reopening an investigation into Keir Starmer, in the desperate hope that Johnson might be saved through making his rival look almost as bad as he is.Of course it’s politically motivated. It...
POLITICS
The Independent

Keir Starmer considers pledge to resign if police find he broke Covid laws

Sir Keir Starmer is mulling with close allies whether to commit to resigning as Labour leader if he is issued with a fine by Durham police for a breach of Covid rules.The Independent understands the Labour leader will make a statement at 4pm, after cancelling a morning speech amid further questions of a beer-and-curry gathering in April 2021.Sir Keir, who has repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to resign after being issued with a fixed penalty notice over the Partygate scandal, has insisted he is “confident no rules were broken”.Despite initially deciding not take action when images of the Labour...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Sick Ukrainian woman unable to join son in UK despite having a visa due to ‘bureaucratic nightmare’

A Ukrainian refugee who is bedbound with lung cancer has been unable to join her son in the UK despite having been issued a family visa weeks ago due to a “bureaucratic nightmare”.Rodion Lyashko, 37, has been trying to arrange for his mother, 59-year-old Tetiana Lyashko, who requires constant oxygen supply, to be transferred to Britain for more than a month, but has found that “no one wants to take responsibility” for the situation.Ms Lyashko and her husband Oleksandr, 62, were granted visas under the Ukraine Family Scheme six weeks ago, at which point their son started trying to arrange...
HEALTH
The Independent

Boris Johnson hosts Downing Street market to boost small businesses

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the energy price hike is causing “huge pressures” and the UK needs “more cheap food” as he hosted small British businesses at a market set-up in Downing Street.Mr Johnson walked around 10 stalls pitched outside No 10 on Monday, sampling wares at the event held to showcase British trade.The Prime Minister hailed British food as “the best in the world” in a speech outside his official residence before enjoying a cup of tea and chatting with stallholders.“A fantastic effort by British food and farming… but there is still so much more we can do,”...
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Levelling up funding bids rejected in 28 of England’s most deprived councils

Twenty-eight councils in the most deprived areas of England have had their bids for a £1.7 billion levelling up fund rejected, according to an investigation.Described by Boris Johnson as the “defining mission” of his government, levelling up aims to reduce geographic economic, social and health inequalities.Last year ministers allocated the first round of levelling up funding — £1.7 billion — from central government, but questions have been raised over the process.According to BBC Panorama, which sent freedom of informations requests to councils in the 100 most deprived areas of the country, 28 had all their bids rejected.They included Blackpool and...
U.K.
The Independent

DUP must accept and respect democratic result of Assembly election – O’Neill

The DUP and British Government must accept and respect the democratic result of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.Ms O’Neill said there could be no delay to the restoration of the Stormont powersharing Executive and her nomination as first minister, following her party’s election victory.But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has stated that he will not re-enter the Executive without “decisive action” from the UK Government on the Northern Ireland Protocol.This means that prospects of any quick return of the devolved powersharing Executive at Stormont are diminishing.MLAs returned to Parliament Buildings on Monday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Voices: Losing Keir Starmer would be great for the Labour Party

I’ve got a terrible feeling that “Beergate” might end badly for the Labour Party: Starmer might survive. And that’s a bad outcome for the party, if not its leader. He is a wounded animal at the moment, unable to do the job of leader of the opposition properly, and his public image suddenly and permanently smeared. Might Labour be better off if someone such as Lisa Nandy or Wes Streeting took over?Mud sticks. The fact is that Starmer will never recover from Beergate, even if he is proven “innocent”. It’d be like a faint but ineradicable curry stain on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: It will be the DUP – not Sinn Fein – that breaks up the UK

When Ireland was partitioned 100 years ago, a line was drawn along a map to create a unionist majority in the northeast of the country. For 50 years, Irish nationalists did not have equal votes, while constituencies were gerrymandered. On Thursday, Sinn Fein received 29 per cent of first preference votes compared to the DUP’s 21.3 per cent, a historic moment in a state that was artificially designed to prevent a nationalist first minister from ever being elected.But it was not the fervour of Irish republicanism that led to the rise of Sinn Fein, but insecurity within unionism. In normal...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘Ghost dom’ tax loophole hampering efforts to stop sanctioned Russian money flowing into UK

Efforts to stop sanctioned Russian money flowing into the UK are being hampered by a tax loophole that allows the wealthy to withhold details of their assets or income from authorities, The Independent can reveal.The provision – dubbed “ghost dom” – enables someone to claim both non-domicile status and that they have no UK income. It also means they do not have to submit any tax return, even if they live permanently in Britain.Investigators from the UK’s newly formed corruption force – the National Crime Agency’s Kleptocracy Cell – are increasingly frustrated that they are struggling to target high-profile Russians...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Queen to miss state opening of parliament over mobility issues

The Queen has been forced to pull out of the state opening of parliament on Tuesday.Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the state opening of parliament tomorrow.“At Her Majesty’s request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, the Prince of Wales will read the Queen’s Speech on Her Majesty’s behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance.”The episodic mobility issues are said to be a continuation of the problems the Queen has suffered since the autumn....
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy