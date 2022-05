Podcast featuring Dr. Aikyna Finch, Faculty Training Developer, Center for Teaching & Learning and. Dr. Wanda Curlee, Program Director, School of Business. Chatbots can help companies answer common customer questions any hour of the day. Using chatbots can help build customer relationships while gathering data and insight about customer needs. But chatbots can also be a source of frustration for customers. In this episode, Dr. Wanda Curlee talks to Dr. Aikyna Finch about her experience using and building chatbot programs. Learn why more companies should be adopting chatbots while being mindful of the limitations of this technology.

