The Bank of England has hiked interest rates to 1% as it warned the economy will go into reverse and that inflation will peak at more than 10% as the Ukraine war compounds a crippling cost of living crisis.Members of the Bank’s nine-strong Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3 to increase rates from 0.75% to 1% – the fourth time they have voted for a rise in a row and taking rates to a level not seen since 2009.Three members called for a bigger increase to 1.25% due to worries over rocketing inflation, with the Bank ramping up its forecast for...

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO