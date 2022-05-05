ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Egg Harbor Township, NJ

EHT crash downed lines, closed part of road

By Lynda Cohen
 4 days ago
An Egg Harbor Township man was allegedly on his cell phone when he crashed into a pole Wednesday evening.

Donald Defeo, 40, was heading south on Fire Road when he lost control just after 5 p.m., left the road and struck a pole, police said.

The crash downed power to the traffic light at Delilah and Fire roads, according to the reportr.

Fire Road was closed due to down power and other utility lines.

Traffic was detoured for more than 12 hours.

Officer Heidi Vazquez investigated the crash.

Defeo was issued motor vehicle summonses for careless driving, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane and using a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.

