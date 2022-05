Following a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, the WVU Cancer Institute’s Spring Gala raised more than $840,000 to aid cancer care and research in West Virginia. More than 330 supporters attended the 35th Spring Gala, held April 29-30 at The Greenbrier Resort in White Sulphur Springs. This year’s gala festivities celebrated the best of West Virginia, including regional cuisine by The Greenbrier chefs and an acoustic performance by.

