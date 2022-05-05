NAMI to meet Monday in Norwalk

NORWALK — NAMI Huron County, a local organization affiliated with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has scheduled its monthly support group. It will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the St. Peter Lutheran Church meeting room on Executive Drive. Attendees can enter through the front door. NAMI is not affiliated with any specific religion.

This support group is for individuals and caregivers who have encountered mental health issues. The meeting also is open to anyone interested in learning more about mental health or those just wanting to lend a hand. It can be a great place for both those living with a mental illness and their family members to find support. Sometimes just hearing others stories and realizing that you are not alone is a big help!

Information shared at these meetings and those who attend are treated with strict confidence. At this NAMI meeting, you can be supported by peers who have lived experiences in many of the mental health hurdles we commonly face. We also offer brochures, resources, and magazines to those in attendance.

NAMI is a grassroots non-profit organization dedicated to building better lives for the millions of Americans affected by mental illness. NAMI advocates for access to services, treatment, supports and research and is steadfast in its commitment to raise awareness and build a community for hope for all of those in need.

Additional information can be found on the organization's Facebook page or Twitter account, twitter.com/NAMIOhioHuronCo. Those with questions can contact Kevin Mount at 419-677-0714. Leave a message and he will call you back.