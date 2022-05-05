ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwalk Elks Club holds youth banquet

By Norwalk Reflector staff news@norwalkreflector
Norwalk Reflector
 3 days ago
NORWALK — The Norwalk Elks #730 held its Youth Banquet on Monday at the Norwalk lodge.

Mayor Dave Light presented and read the proclamation of announcing that May 2 to 6 is National Elks Youth week here in Norwalk, Ohio. Huron County Commissioner, Skip Wilde, was also one of the speakers who encouraged the outstanding youth to give back to their communities.

Students of the Month were:

• September — Luke Brown, Norwalk

• October — Meghan Belden, St. Paul

• November — Alivia Rakosky, Edison

• December — Rachel Herner, Monroeville

• January — Grace Crawshaw, New London

• February — Jacob Jarrett, Western Reserve

• March — Lorin Walcher, South Central

• April — Lana Oglesby, Norwalk

PER Scholarship Winners:

• Megan Leibold

• Evan Terry

Christopher DeYoe, facilitator for Stellar Robotics, delivered a video presentation on robotics and encouraged the students to always give their best and push themselves to try different fields of study.

Michael Liptay, VEX IQ coach at Monroeville Schools, had his 3 robotic teams give demonstrations of requirements their robots have to perform at the World Championships in Dallas next week.

