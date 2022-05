The Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report CEO laid out the company's goals for Mustang Mach-E, the electric version of the classic pony car in a tweet late last year. "It’s hard to produce Mustang Mach-Es fast enough to meet the incredible demand, but we are sure going to try," Farley said in December. "So starting in 2022 we are increasing production and expect to reach 200,000+ units per year for North America & Europe by 2023. That's 3x our 2021 output."

BUSINESS ・ 20 DAYS AGO