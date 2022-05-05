‘Pistol’ Trailer: Danny Boyle Brings The Filth And Fury To The Small Screen

The conventional wisdom these days is movie stars don’t matter, franchises and brands do. And with all apologies to Marvel, etc., that’s not exactly true. Look at original programming on premium cable channels, Netflix, Apple TV+, and every streaming service there is. If you don’t have a recognizable brand to work with, the next best thing you have to get audiences to subscribe to your streaming service is stars and talent. It worked for Netflix’s first hit show “House Of Cards” (Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright, and David Fincher), it worked for HBO with “True Detective” and “Big Little Lies” and it’s the model that every other streaming service, including Peacock and Paramount+, is doing in an effort to court press and draw eyeballs. Now Redbox Entertainment is getting into the action, following the same strategy of drawing in high-level talent to your exclusive content silo.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO