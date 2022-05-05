ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson’s ‘misleading and dangerous’ attack on lawyers over Rwanda deal condemned

By Lizzie Dearden
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0E8RBJ_0fTsuUpv00

Boris Johnson ’s fresh attack on lawyers over attempts to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda has been condemned as “misleading and dangerous”.

A legal body warned of “real-life consequences” from the government’s repeated targeting of the legal profession.

A man is to stand trial later this year accused of plotting to kill an immigration solicitor in an attempted terror attack on a London law firm.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, the prime minister said that “liberal-left lawyers will try to make this [Rwanda deal] difficult”.

“We always knew this was going to happen,” he added. “I think it’s a humane, compassionate and sensible thing to do. I'm not going to pretend to you that is going to be without legal challenges … but we will get it done.”

The Law Society, which represents solicitors in England and Wales, said they “serve the rule of law and keep the government accountable”.

President Stephanie Boyce said: “Anyone at risk of such a life-changing order has a right to challenge its legality with the assistance of a lawyer, who has a duty to advise their client on their rights.

“It is misleading and dangerous for the prime minister to name-call lawyers who are doing their job and upholding the law.

“Attacks like this, from the highest politician in the land, undermine the rule of law and can have real-life consequences.

“Britain’s standing internationally is underpinned by our reputation for democracy, fair play and the independence of our legal system.

“We should all be proud that we live in a country where legal rights cannot be overridden without due process.”

The Bar Council, which represents barristers in England and Wales, said the government’s own factsheet on the Rwanda deal said that “everyone considered for relocation will have access to legal advice”.

Chair Mark Fenhalls QC added: “It is unclear who will be making these decisions, or what criteria they will be applying. But, as the government acknowledges, the lawyers who provide legal advice in such cases will be fulfilling their professional duties. Attacks on men and women for simply doing their jobs are irresponsible and undermine the rule of law.”

Downing Street previously admitted that there has been no date set for the start of transfers to Rwanda, and that the process could take several months to start.

The UN Refugee Agency has vocally opposed the deal, saying it “evades international obligations and is contrary to the letter and spirit of the Refugee Convention”.

Legal action by groups Care4Calais, Detention Action and the PCS civil service union – which represents Border Force and Home Office staff – started last week.

A pre-action letter challenged the Home Office’s failure to disclose the criteria governing which asylum seekers will be sent to Rwanda, and argued the plans were unlawful and contravene the Refugee Convention.

Separately, the charity Freedom From Torture has demanded disclosure of underlying policy documents and says it could launch a judicial review claim.

It is seeking information on the policy, risk assessments and documents related to cooperation between the governments of the UK and Rwanda.

The prime minister and home secretary have made several public attacks on lawyers since 2020, frequently on issues relating to immigration and asylum.

In November, the Lord Chief Justice said all lawyers were subject to the law, professional obligations and codes of conduct.

“Lawyers act on instructions from their clients,” he added. “That is what I did, that is what every lawyer does, and everyone is entitled to have their case argued, their case presented.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news- live: PM promises plan to give every child an ‘opportunity to thrive’

Boris Johnson on Sunday promised to give every child an “opportunity to thrive” in school as the ministers look to crackdown truancy, beef up the powers of education watchdogs and reform the funding system in new legislation.Under the plan, England’s schools will be required to publish an attendance policy and there will be compulsory registers for children who are not in classrooms so the authorities can identify who is not receiving a full-time education.Prime minister said education was "at the very heart of this Government’s agenda"."We are determined to raise standards in our schools so every child has access to the same opportunities wherever they live, and our brilliant teachers are supported to do what they do best, which is why we’re putting our education ambition into law this week," he added.Earlier on Sunday, the prime minister reiterated his support for Ukraine, as he told G7 leaders “the world must go further and faster” to support the war-torn country against Kremlin’s invading forces.Mr Johnson agreed with G7 leaders that the “world must intensify economic pressure” on Mr Putin as he pushed for “military equipment” support for Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Putin’s Russia ‘mirroring the fascism and tyranny’ of the Nazis, Wallace claims

Vladimir Putin’s regime is “mirroring” the actions of the Nazis, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace will say as the Russian leader stages a military parade to celebrate victory over Hitler’s fascists.Mr Wallace will use a major speech to say that Mr Putin and his inner circle should share the same fate as the Nazis, who ended up defeated and facing the Nuremberg trials for their atrocities.In Moscow, Mr Putin will watch the Victory Day parade of military hardware, marking the defeat of the Nazis in 1945.But according to extracts briefed to the Telegraph and Times, Mr Wallace will say: “Through their...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia warns it will deploy ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missiles ‘capable of hitting UK’ by the autumn

Russia has announced it will deploy its recently tested “Satan II” missile by the autumn, as tensions between Moscow and the west mount amid the Ukraine war.The Kremlin announced the first test launch of its new, nuclear-capable Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system on Wednesday, with experts warning the warhead could target the UK as well as Europe and the US. The Sarmat is capable of carrying 10 or more nuclear warheads and decoys, and of striking targets thousands of miles away in the United States or Europe.This week's test, after years of delays due to funding and technical...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Legal Profession#Lawyers#Freedom From Torture#Uk#The Law Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

US threatens military action if China sets up Solomon Islands base: ‘Would very naturally respond’

A top US official in the Pacific has warned that America would have to “respond” if the Solomon Islands allows China to establish a military base there.Following a “constructive and candid” 90-minute meeting with prime minister Manasseh Sogavare, ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink said that the security deals between China and the Solomon Islands present “potential regional security implications” for the US and other allies.“We wanted to outline for our friends in the Solomons what our concerns are,” Mr Kritenbrink, US assistant secretary for East Asian and Pacific Affairs, told reporters.“We have respect for the Solomon Islands’ sovereignty. But we also...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Colombian drug lord arrested for shipping ‘outrageous’ amounts of cocaine to US over 20 years

The accused leader of a Colombian drug cartel shipped “outrageous” amounts of cocaine to the United States before getting captured in October, prosecutors have said. Dairo Antonio Usuga, or “Otoniel”, appeared in Brooklyn’s district court on Thursday on charges of trafficking cocaine from Colombia into the US.US prosecutors claim the leader of the notorious “Clan del Golfo” (the Gulf Clan) shipped “outrageous quantities of cocaine into the United States” from Colombia – from where he was extradited on Wednesday – over two decades. Colombian president Ivan Duque said in a video message that Otoniel was comparable to deceased drug lord Pablo Escobar,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘It strips your humanity’: Civil servant wins six-figure sum over ‘insidious’ Ministry of Justice racism

A former civil servant received a six-figure pay-out from the government over discrimination after she says was subjected to “insidious” racism during a 20-year battle with the Ministry of Justice.Olivea Ebanks, 58, worked at the ministry for almost 20 years and took it to court three times; in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 for cases respectively won, lost and settled, The Independent can reveal. During that time, an internal investigation within the prison service found there was scope for institutional racism yet the ministry has denied such issues plague the department. Ms Ebanks claims she was called racially...
SOCIETY
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy