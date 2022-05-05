Queen Elizabeth news: Her Majesty shows her cheeky side in previously unseen 2004 portrait unveiled for Platinum Jubilee

THE QUEEN smiles cheekily in a previously unseen portrait that's been unveiled for her milestone Platinum Jubilee.

In the stunning new image taken 19 years ago, Her Majesty - photographed by Rob Munday - is seen smiling wryly to the camera.

The photograph, entitled Platinum Queen: Felicity, went unnoticed in Munday’s Royal archives until he rediscovered it last summer.

It shows the Queen reacting to a mischievous aside from her confidante and senior dresser Angela Kelly as the pair prepared for the shoot at Buckingham Palace.

Mr Munday said: "The Queen’s daily life is so full of responsibility and duty that it was wonderful to see this fleeting moment of relaxation and pleasure.

"It is an uplifting portrait, so different from many of the more sombre portraits commissioned in recent years and a befitting celebration for her Platinum Jubilee."

‘Meghan very good at talking a good game’

It has recently been announced that ‘Pearl’, the animated series for which Meghan was to be an executive producer, was dropped by Netflix

Speaking on TalkTV, Mike Graham said: “The great thing about Meghan is that she’s very good at talking a good game but not so much as carrying out the game.

“We’ve not heard any more from her since that Oprah Winfrey interview about all of the things she claimed were true which were later debunked.

“She’s kicked all that off into the side.

“She’s only made one podcast for Spotify. They asked them to do a series of podcasts.

“I think they’re going to try and gear up to see if they can do a second one. I do a podcast every day on this show.

“These people who haven’t even got jobs can’t even manage to do one a year.”

Duchess is ‘too thin skinned’

Meghan Markle has been warned against running for US President as she is “too thin-skinned” a royal author has claimed.

Angela Levin took to Twitter and said: “Don’t believe a word of it.

“In any case she is too thin-skinned to take the hard criticism and investigations that a senior politician has to bear.”

Samantha continues to brandish her sister a fraud

A royal commentator has described Samantha Markle as the Duchess’s ‘arch-critic’.

The two women share a father, Thomas Markle, who has also been publicly critical of his younger daughter.

Meghan spoke of her up-bringing in the 2020 Oprah interview she did with Prince Harry.

Samantha is now suing Meghan for comments she made, though her lawyer working on the case, Douglas Kahle has been granted permission to leave the case citing: “irreconcilable differences and fundamental disagreements regarding various aspects of this case and the strategy moving forward.”

Big Windsor Lunch hopes to break record for the world’s longest-ever picnic table

Everyone is invited to bring their table along to the Big Windsor Lunch as organisers hope to break the world record for the longest ever picnic table.

Nearer the time there will also be the option to reserve spaces on the long table. Once the tables are full, picnic-goers will be encouraged to add their own tables or picnic blankets to the surrounding area.

Aside from the record attempt, the Big Windsor Lunch aims to allow people from different communities and backgrounds to come together and celebrate the Queen’s jubilee together in a unique and exciting atmosphere.

People living locally to Windsor are encouraged to bring their own picnic tables or blankets, and to and to watch the national Platinum Pageant together on the big screens.

Bunting and Union Jack flags are also encouraged for those attending the Big Windsor Lunch, as well as picnic food favourites.

‘Queen needs protecting from HARRY’

A royal expert has blasted Prince Harry for hurling “hand grenades” at his family and claims the Queen needs “protecting” from him.

The Duke of Sussex ruffled feathers by stating he wants to ensure his grandmother has the “right people” around her – despite living across the pond.

His concern for Her Majesty’s well-being was slammed by critics after it appeared to be another sly dig against The Firm.

Now former Vanity Fair editor and royal author Tina Brown has hit out at the 37-year-old for adding another snarky comment to his long list of public remarks.

The author told the Daily Mail: “Right now it’s not going to happen.

“And it’s not going to happen largely because Harry keeps lobbing these fresh hand grenades at the family, just when they’re beginning to think, ‘Well, can we re-establish some trust with the House of Sussex’.

“There’s yet another fusillade from an American talk show and everybody in the family thinks, ‘Well, what was that about?’

“The most recent comments by Harry about, you know, he came to make sure the Queen was protected – a lot of people I think in the family thought, ‘Well actually she needs protecting from you, Harry’.

“So that isn’t helpful.”

Racing world to pay tribute to Queen on Derby Day

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee will be marked by a special tribute from the world of racing – past and present jockeys who have ridden for the monarch forming a guard of honour on Derby day.

Leading rider Frankie Dettori and Willie Carson – who has ridden some of the Queen’s most memorable winners – are expected to line part of the Epsom Derby course with up to 40 others when the head of state arrives.

Organisers hope the Queen, who has been experiencing mobility issues, will attend the Derby with her family.

The Jockey Club has previously announced a few days before the Derby is run the Queen’s Stand at Epsom Downs Racecourse will also be renamed the Queen Elizabeth II Stand in recognition of the monarch’s contribution to horseracing and her long association with the Derby.

Queen’s hopes of Jubilee Epsom Derby glory dashed

The Queen’s hopes of winning the Epsom Derby during her Platinum Jubilee year have ended after her horse Reach For The Moon, who was among the favourites, and two others were withdrawn.

The head of state is a passionate horse owner and breeder and would have been looking forward to seeing her horses take on the best in the world in the famous classic.

Thoroughbreds owned by the Queen have won four out of the five flat racing classics – the 1,000 Guineas and 2,000 Guineas, the Oaks and the St Leger – with only the Derby eluding her.

Reach For The Moon was returning from injury, but John Gosden – the horse’s joint trainer – said the Derby had come too soon for the thoroughbred, the Racing Post reported.

Mr Gosden told the publication: “Following a setback last autumn, Reach For The Moon has been given all the time and care he requires in his training programme.

“We had planned to run him in the Dante Stakes at York next week. However, in the best interests of horse we have decided that this race is coming too soon for him.

“Consequently, he will not run in the Derby and will be pointed towards Royal Ascot.”

William and Kate to attend opening of memorial to Manchester Arena bomb victims

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are to attend the official opening of the memorial to the 22 people murdered in the Manchester Arena terror attack.

William and Kate will gather at a service at the Glade of Light – a white marble “halo” bearing the names of those killed in the May 2017 outrage – on May 10, just ahead of the fifth anniversary of the atrocity.

The duke will speak at the short ceremony and Kate will lay flowers.

The couple will also join a private reception inside Manchester Cathedral afterwards to speak to some of the bereaved families and those involved in the response effort, Kensington Palace said.

The tribute, which opened to the public in January, is located alongside the cathedral and was designed following an international competition.

Personalised memory capsules, filled with memories and mementoes of those killed provided by their loved ones, have been embedded within the stone.

It is conceived as a living memorial – a peaceful garden space for remembrance and reflection, featuring plants which grow naturally in the UK countryside selected to provide year-round colour and echo the changing seasons.

Meghan left humiliated

MEGHAN Markle has been left humiliated after her “woke bubble” was “burst” by Netflix axing her series, a writer has sensationally claimed.

Over the weekend it was announced Meghan’s upcoming animated series Pearl was quietly dumped by Netflix.

Prince Harry‘s wife served as executive producer on the show, working with a number of bigwigs including David Furnish, Elton John‘s husband.

But writing for The Telegraph, Matthew Lynn said the Duchess’ “dire-sounding Pearl was a perfect example” of how Netflix’ has “been captured by a brand of preachy, politically correct, woke programming that is at risk of driving away audiences”.

He suggests Pearl’s drop from Netflix demonstrates how streaming companies “are starting to work out that sanctimonious woke programming doesn’t pull in the viewers.”

Lynn continued: “Dull, worthy, preachy, and sermonising (what were the chances that the inspiring female leaders featured would include an animated Mrs Thatcher discussing the importance of controlling inflation, or indeed a CGI Queen Elizabeth I on the making of the modern world in Tudor England? I am just taking a wild guess here, but possibly not very high), it embodied the worst of Woke-flix.

“But it goes a lot deeper than that. Very soon the entertainment industry will have to get back to being what it should have always remained: an entertainment industry.

“Its values should be neither right or left of centre, and with a few obvious boundaries such as preventing racism or sexism, it shouldn’t promote any political agenda.”

Royal Family could launch ‘effort to reel’ Sussexes back in

Speaking to BBC Radio 4, royal expert Tina Brown said: “Harry and Meghan leaving was definitely a blow for the monarchy.

“They did represent a more modern, dare I use the word, more relatable, modern royal couple who could be deployed to connect more, essentially, with the younger generation.

“So losing them was actually quite a blow”.

Ms Brown, added: “I think that there will be an effort to somehow reel them back in at a certain point.”

Kate and William ‘at war’

PRINCE William and Kate Middleton are effectively at war with Andrew for the Adelaide Cottage, a property located on the Queen’s Windsor estate.

It is the first choice of properties on the estate for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their young family.

Reports suggest that Prince Andrew, who lives nearby at Royal Lodge, has long had his eye on it for his younger daughter, Princess Eugenie.

Sources close to the Mail have said that Eugenie “had been trying to secure Adelaide Cottage for a while [ready] for when she moves out of Frogmore.”

They added: “Before Andrew’s most recent scandal it was definitely a property he was [also] trying to secure for his daughter.”

According to reports Prince William and Kate have been planning a move to Berkshire since last year and have enrolled Prince George in a new school there, where he is expected to be joined this September by his siblings Charlotte and Louis.

Kate and William’s next joint engagement confirmed

Kate Middleton and Prince William look set to attend a poignant event next week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will travel to Manchester on May 10 to officially open the Glade of Light Memorial.

The memorial has been built to commemorate the victims of the terrorist attack that took place at Manchester Arena on May 22 2017.

Charles tries his hand at American Football during charity visit

The Prince of Wales tried his hand at American football when he visited a charity which aims to end youth violence by supporting the development of teenagers across the capital.

Charles gave his best impression of American quarterback Tom Brady and threw a football after he was coached by a volunteer from the Bigkid Foundation, which has ambitious plans for its home in Brixton, south London.

The organisation runs a number of initiatives, from its American Flag Football programme that uses sport to create a positive sense of self-worth, to the Breaking Barriers Leadership programme engaging with pupils at risk of exclusion.

Jonathan Mbanefo, 18, a volunteer coach with the charity, watched his new pupil Charles throw the football twice and said: “He did really well, I think he liked it. He got the hang of it really quickly – some people don’t get it but he did.”

Bigkid was founded by its chief executive Shaninga Marasha and owes its origins to a mentoring project he started in 2000, when a sixth form student, to help youngsters who appeared destined to be expelled from school.

He developed the idea with a group of friends while studying at university and they initially used music, but it developed into a leadership programme with other initiatives.

Credit: AFP

Desmond’s actor expresses joy as he picks up CBE

Actor and musician Ram John Holder, 88, also collected his CBE at the ceremony today.

The 88-year-old, who is best known for playing Porkpie in the TV series Desmond’s, said: “It is just beyond one’s dreams of what one can achieve – professionally I’m talking about – and of course the award, the accolade.

“I couldn’t have pictured it better.”

The actor later added: “I’m an old person now but it would be fantastic to dig up my parents’ grave and say: ‘Mummy and Daddy, look what’s happened to your boy.’

“It’s a lifetime achievement. It means a sort of cap – not an end because I still have a few more years and work to do – but it has meant total fulfilment for the work that we have done and the recognition and I’m very, very happy.”

Ruth Wilson says she will wear her MBE ‘every time she goes out’

Ruth Wilson has joked that she will wear her MBE “every time I go out” as she collected the award at Buckingham Palace.

The actress, who has won two Olivier Awards as well as a Golden Globe for her performance in the TV series The Affair, was made an MBE in the 2021 Queen’s Birthday Honours list for services to drama.

She joined others including actor and musician Ram John Holder and Olympic modern pentathlon gold medallist Kate French to collect their awards from the Princess Royal at the Buckingham Palace investiture ceremony on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Wilson said the day had been “amazing”, adding that the award is a “huge honour” and a “real privilege”.

Asked where she would put her MBE, she joked: “On my lapel – I’m going to wear it for the next .. every time I go out.

“No I don’t know, I’ll have to frame it or something. Or maybe round my neck.”

On what the recognition meant to her personally, Wilson said: “It’s amazing – I’ve seen for years people getting these awards for various things, for dedicating their life to their jobs and what they do.

“It’s just a real privilege to be awarded it and be amongst all these other people I’ve seen in the room today.

“It’s just really lovely seeing people coming from all over the country and the services they have done to the community or in their chosen field.”

Asked about her conversation with the Princess Royal, Wilson said Anne talked about how they would put on plays in the palace as children.

The actress said: “She asked whether I had done acting when I was younger and then I asked her whether she had done acting when she was younger.”

“She said that she had, and I asked if they put on plays in the palace and she said they did – just in that room actually,” Wilson said, indicating the room where the awards had been handed out.

She went on to say the TV show Mrs Wilson, in which she played her real-life grandmother who discovers that her late husband had another family, was her career highlight.

Wilson said: “It was in honour of my family and it was for them and it was hard and it was a huge amount of pressure.

“I could see how I was giving something back to my family and even just the conversations we were having as a family – it was really important and it opened up conversations and discussions and I think that it’s the thing that I feel most proud of.”

Primary school kids to receive free book to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (3/3)

The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration, which can also be bought privately from June 23, will be delivered in September to schools in Scotland and Wales who have opted-in to receive copies.

The book is also part of the National Literacy Trust’s Platinum Jubilee Royal Reading Challenge.

A concert, street parties and an extra bank holiday for the Jubilee weekend itself from June 2 to 5 are among a series of events which are being held to help celebrate the landmark royal occasion.

Primary school kids to receive free book to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (2/3)

The illustrated reference book is being made available from mid-May and children can personalise their own copies.

A page in the book reads: “During [the Queen’s] reign, the world has changed in so many ways… (this book) will help you understand the amazing life and times of our Queen and the magic of the unique, unshakable bond she shares with the people she serves.”

It is also hoped the book will help children understand how the four nations came together as one United Kingdom, including details such as Owain Glyndwr’s rebellion against the English in 1400 to take the title of ‘Prince of Wales’.

Mr Zahawi said: “Queen Elizabeth II is the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee and Her Majesty’s dignity, commitment and grace continues to inspire people all over the world.

“Millions of children will soon receive their own commemorative Jubilee book, celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy.

“I hope all our pupils are as excited as I am to read about Her Majesty’s amazing life and the people and events that have shaped history during the last 70 years.”

Primary school kids to receive free book to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee (1/2)

Primary schoolchildren are to be given a book as a keepsake to mark Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

Famous quotes from the Queen, along with details about the lives of significant Commonwealth figures such as former South African President Nelson Mandela, are to feature in the book.

It is to be handed out to children in state-funded primary schools across the United Kingdom, the Department of Education said.

Facts on the coronation ceremony, information about notable kings and queens and a timeline of Queen Elizabeth’s life will feature in a book aimed at “celebrating and showcasing the Queen’s incredible living legacy”, according to Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi.

Created with the help of royal experts and historians, The Queen Elizabeth: A Platinum Jubilee Celebration will allow children to trace the highlights of the royal reign through a story featuring a young girl called Isabella.

She is told all about the Queen and this year’s Jubilee during a visit to her Great Granny Joyce’s house.