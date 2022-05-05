ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County, MO

Three Injured in Saline County When Car Strikes Embankment

By Randy Kirby
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Three people were injured in a one-car crash that occurred overnight in Saline County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2016...

KOLR10 News

UPDATE: Cause of “serious” I-44 crash released

JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
JASPER COUNTY, MO
KMZU

Teen dies in fatal vehicle accident

MILLER COUNTY, MO – A single-vehicle crash in Miller County was fatal for a Brumley teen Wednesday afternoon. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, the eastbound vehicle on Highway 42, skidded off the roadway just over a half mile East of Miller Creek Road. The car struck a tree and a fence.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NBC News

Newly released video shows Alabama corrections officer at hotel morning of escape

Video footage released by authorities Saturday shows a missing former corrections officer at a hotel in Alabama the morning she reportedly helped an inmate escape. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office released the video. The office said it shows Vicky White checking out of a Quality Inn in Florence, Alabama, on April 29, the same day she is believed to have helped capital murder suspect Casey White flee the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
FLORENCE, AL
KMBC.com

Police identify two killed in high-speed crash into KCMO building

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified thevictims of a high-speed car crash into a building early Monday morning. Police said officers were stopped near Linwood and Holmes when they saw a gray Chevy Corvette approaching at a high rate of speed. The driver of the Corvette reportedly pulled into the oncoming lanes to pass vehicles stopped at the intersection, then turned left towards East 31st Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KYTV

2 die in crash near Branson, West, Mo.

NEAR BRANSON WEST, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash killing a driver and a passenger in Stone County. Marty Wright, 32, of Kansas City, Mo. and Nancy Branham, 79, of Reeds Spring, Mo., died in the crash on Friday afternoon. The crash happened two...
BRANSON, MO
Sedalia, MO
ABOUT

KSIS Radio 1050 AM has the best news and sports coverage for Sedalia, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

