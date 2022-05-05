ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peep The Latest Trailer To Disney+’s ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’

Source: Disney+ / Disney+

May the 4th be with you!

To celebrate Star Wars Day 2022, Disney+ has released a brand new trailer for the highly anticipated Obi-Wan Kenobi series and if you’re a hardcore Star Wars fan, you will not be disappointed… in the trailer at least.

In the latest trailer we find that Obi-Wan was not only keeping tabs on a young Luke Skywalker on Tantooine, but was even already planning on training him in the ways of the Jedi when the time was right. A plan that Luke’s uncle wasn’t too fond of given how things played out with Luke’s father, Darth Vader. Living a life in exile while on the run from the Galactic Empire, Obi-Wan must find a way to survive until Luke is old enough to get the proper training and right the wrongs of his father. Spoiler alert, he does.

We also get a glimpse of Darth Vader being mechanically constructed and getting ready to eventually face off against his former mentor. We. Can’t. Wait.

Check out the latest trailer to Obi-Wan Kenobi below and let us know if you’ll be checking it out when it streams on Disney+ this May 27th. We will.

