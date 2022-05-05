ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Volkanovski 'is set to meet Max Holloway for a THIRD time with UFC chiefs eyeing a July clash for featherweight rivals' - despite Aussie gun already beating the Hawaiian twice!

By Ollie Lewis For Mailonline
Alexander Volkanovski may already have two wins over Max Holloway, but the UFC appear to be listening to fans' demands for a third fight with a trilogy scrap in the works for July.

Australian superstar Volkanovski, 33, first defeated fan-favourite Holloway, 30, in December 2019 to be crowned featherweight champion, before earning a controversial split decision win seven months later.

Volkanovski has defended his 145-pound title twice since his second dust up with Holloway - defeating Brian Ortega and Chan Sung Jung in impressive fashion.

Alexander Volkanovski (L) and Max Holloway (R) are reportedly set to meet for a third time 
In fact, the 33-year-old dominated the Korean Zombie only last month, but reports suggest that he is eager to return to the Octagon with UFC chiefs looking to schedule a fight for one of the July pay-per-view events.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto says 'both sides like this fight a lot' while Ariel Helwani reports the UFC would prefer for the fight to take place on July 2, although they would be happy to schedule it on July 30.

Holloway has rallied since his back-to-back losses to Volkanovski, putting on a clinic to beat Calvin Katter before getting the better of Yair Rodriguez.

The Hawaiian is currently head and shoulders above his fellow featherweight contenders, although Volkanovski is likely to enter the contest as betting favourite with the Australian at the peak of his powers.

Volkanovski tweeted on Thursday that he is 'back in camp' and it appears that he is looking to strike while the iron is hot.

The Australian champion has  beaten his Hawaiian rival twice, both by very close margins
Volkanovski is at the peak of his powers at featherweight, and beat Korean Zombie last month

Following his win over Korean Zombie, the UFC moved the 33-year-old to No 2 in their pound-for-pound rankings - behind only Kamaru Usman - and the Aussie recently delighted in his top form.

'It is crazy, I always believed I was capable of this,' Volkanovski said. 'No one has ever done that to Zombie. I'm not just the champion, I am absolutely smashing these guys.

'He was a lot slower than I was, I could see he was puzzled by what I was doing. I started feeling bad towards the end, he was just too tough for his own good. He was eating some big shots and I remember punching thinking "ow this is hurting my hands" and his face was getting worse and worse.

'In the fourth round, you can see on the footage he sort of wobbled as he came to the middle and I was just like stop the fight, I ended up saying to him "are you alright?" and he was like "yeah" and it obviously wasn't long before I took him out.'

