ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Derby left in limbo by EFL after expected approval for Chris Kirchner to complete takeover is DELAYED with governing body concerned about elements of US businessman's proposals - such as hoping the local council can strike a deal for Pride Park

By Sami Mokbel
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

The EFL fell short of approving US businessman Chris Kirchner's proposed takeover at Derby on Thursday as the uncertainty surrounding the crisis club continues to grow.

A meeting to discuss Kirchner's deal to buy the Rams was held by the EFL on Thursday, with the expectation of finally giving the transaction the go-ahead.

But the meeting ended without a definitive resolution to leave Derby and Kirchner, who was confident of receiving the green light on Thursday, in limbo.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43JnD0_0fTsnGKg00
US businessman Chris Kirchner (centre) didn't find out if he could takeover Derby on Thursday

Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for the club following a disastrous period which has seen them enter administration, receive a points deduction and suffer relegation into League One.

Sources claim there are concerns from inside the EFL about certain elements of Kirchner's proposals - but the league are willing to compromise to ensure the club does not go to the wall.

The main issue remains the ownership of Pride Park. Kirchner is not offering to buy the stadium, which is currently owned by the club's former owner Mel Morris. The American businessman hopes the local council can strike a deal for the stadium - a scenario that has raised various problems.

In addition to the stadium issue, Sportsmail understands there are concerns about the level of guaranteed funding Kirchner is pledging, while the tycoon's links to cryptocurrency has also raised some alarm.

Kirchner, it is understood, has agreed to pay Derby's creditors just under 35p to the pound.

If the EFL decide the proposals aren't up to scratch, former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is waiting in the wings to pounce. Kirchner's exclusivity period to buy Derby ends on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IdDEx_0fTsnGKg00
The club has been in administration since September and will play in League One next season

An EFL statement read: 'The EFL Board has today been advised that a deal to take Derby County out of administration and under the ownership of Mr Chris Kirchner is nearing completion.

'Evidence of source and sufficiency of funding has now been provided but there still remain a number of outstanding challenges to be resolved.

'As a result, the Board has instructed the Executive to continue its discussions with Mr Kirchner and his representatives in regard to finalising the terms of a Membership agreement.

'However, a significant issue remains in respect of the status of the stadium and Mr Kirchner continues in dialogue with the relevant parties as to how this can be resolved. It is clear that the complexity associated with this aspect of the transaction is the biggest hurdle to overcome.

'The EFL acknowledges the current time pressures relating to Mr Kirchner's position as preferred bidder and will seek to conclude matters as soon as possible in line with requirements as set out in the League's Insolvency Policy.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Ashley
Person
Wayne Rooney
Person
Mel Morris
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

UK official to press N Ireland leaders to form government

LONDON — (AP) — A senior British official will meet with rival Northern Ireland party leaders Monday to press them to re-establish a power-sharing government amid uncertainty after Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein scored a historic victory in local elections. Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis will meet the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

'It's always nice to score... it's a big three points': Eddie Nketiah hails Arsenal's performance against Leeds and shares pride after scoring his double - with Mikel Arteta insisting the club 'adores' the in-form striker

In-form Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah has hailed his side's performance in their crucial win against Leeds, a result which saw them tighten their grip on fourth place. Nketiah scored a superb brace inside the first 10 minutes at the Emirates to put the hosts in cruise control, although they were made to withstand late pressure when Diego Llorente tucked home to set up a nervy finish.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson will announce 'Brexit Bills bonanza' to tear up EU laws in this week's Queen's Speech - and try to deliver a 'dividend' in time for the next election

Boris Johnson will use this week's Queen's Speech to put Britain on the front foot with a 'Brexit Bills bonanza'. The Prime Minister will try to put his recent woes behind him and re-energise his administration with a 'super seven' set of new laws to take advantage of the UK's freedom from the European Union – covering everything from slashing red tape to protecting animals.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Sunderland are plotting an ambitious move to sign Jobe Bellingham – the younger brother of Dortmund star Jude – after inviting Birmingham City teenager and his family to Stadium of Light last month

Sunderland invited Jobe Bellingham and his family to the Stadium of Light last month as they explore an ambitious move to sign the Birmingham City teenager, Sportsmail can reveal. However, the Black Cats will almost certainly need to win promotion to the Championship for any deal for the 16-year-old to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Efl#League One#American#35p
Daily Mail

Aidan O’Brien's Stone Age is now 3-1 bookie favourite for Cazoo Derby after winning Leopardstown Trial... with Luxembourg ruled out after injury setback

Stone Age is the new 3-1 favourite for the Cazoo Derby after impressively winning the Leopardstown Derby Trial half an hour after stablemate Luxembourg was ruled out of next month’s Classic. The disappointment trainer Aidan O’Brien and his No 1 jockey Ryan Moore must have felt at Luxembourg being...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Eddie Howe warns Newcastle to be 'very careful' and admits there is a 'huge gap' between the Magpies and Liverpool and Manchester City

Given they have as good as sprinted the second half of a marathon, there is no great shame in Newcastle's race appearing to be run. They have been on TV in recent weeks more so because of interest in the opposition, and not because of wider fascination in their own top-flight peril. Such jeopardy evaporated in early March when they took 20 points from 24. For that, they deserve enormous credit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Erling Haaland will make a decision on his future 'in the next week', as Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl admits he 'wouldn't be surprised if he moved'... with Man City set to trigger striker's £63m release clause this summer

Bundesliga outfit Borussia Dortmund are readying themselves for the departure of star striker Erling Haaland, with 'clarity' around his future expected next week. That's the view of sporting director Sebastian Kehl who also admitted that he would not be surprised if the Norwegian striker left the club this summer. Sportsmail...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Watford have gone through three managers this season and have still been relegated... lessons are not being learned and it is time to question whether their trigger-happy approach works in the Premier League

As they trudged out of Selhurst Park, old foe Wilfried Zaha's match-winning penalty having confirmed Watford's second Premier League relegation in three seasons, there was a fitting end to the day. Little defence was offered up by some of Watford's players, under orders not to speak to anybody other than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Hay fever tablets run low across the country due to shortage of active ingredient chlorphenamine maleate — as 500,000 face shortages of HRT, steroids and blood pressure meds

Hay fever tablets are running low across the country due to an ingredient shortage – and the timing couldn't be worse as forecasters predict a rise in pollen levels. Stocks of chlorphenamine maleate — an active ingredient in Piriton medication and other such remedies — are widely limited.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher admits Liverpool will find it 'tough' to win the Premier League title race... but claims Manchester City cannot be called a 'super club' until Pep Guardiola's side lift the Champions League

Liverpool face a stiff task to win the Premier League but are a bigger club than Manchester City because of their Champions League success, says Jamie Carragher. Jurgen Klopp's contenders are three points and four goals behind City after their rivals at the top capitalised on their game in hand by beating Newcastle 5-0.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

355K+
Followers
36K+
Post
156M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy