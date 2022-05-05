Derby left in limbo by EFL after expected approval for Chris Kirchner to complete takeover is DELAYED with governing body concerned about elements of US businessman's proposals - such as hoping the local council can strike a deal for Pride Park

The EFL fell short of approving US businessman Chris Kirchner's proposed takeover at Derby on Thursday as the uncertainty surrounding the crisis club continues to grow.

A meeting to discuss Kirchner's deal to buy the Rams was held by the EFL on Thursday, with the expectation of finally giving the transaction the go-ahead.

But the meeting ended without a definitive resolution to leave Derby and Kirchner, who was confident of receiving the green light on Thursday, in limbo.

US businessman Chris Kirchner (centre) didn't find out if he could takeover Derby on Thursday

Kirchner has been named as the preferred bidder for the club following a disastrous period which has seen them enter administration, receive a points deduction and suffer relegation into League One.

Sources claim there are concerns from inside the EFL about certain elements of Kirchner's proposals - but the league are willing to compromise to ensure the club does not go to the wall.

The main issue remains the ownership of Pride Park. Kirchner is not offering to buy the stadium, which is currently owned by the club's former owner Mel Morris. The American businessman hopes the local council can strike a deal for the stadium - a scenario that has raised various problems.

In addition to the stadium issue, Sportsmail understands there are concerns about the level of guaranteed funding Kirchner is pledging, while the tycoon's links to cryptocurrency has also raised some alarm.

Kirchner, it is understood, has agreed to pay Derby's creditors just under 35p to the pound.

If the EFL decide the proposals aren't up to scratch, former Newcastle owner Mike Ashley is waiting in the wings to pounce. Kirchner's exclusivity period to buy Derby ends on Saturday.

The club has been in administration since September and will play in League One next season

An EFL statement read: 'The EFL Board has today been advised that a deal to take Derby County out of administration and under the ownership of Mr Chris Kirchner is nearing completion.

'Evidence of source and sufficiency of funding has now been provided but there still remain a number of outstanding challenges to be resolved.

'As a result, the Board has instructed the Executive to continue its discussions with Mr Kirchner and his representatives in regard to finalising the terms of a Membership agreement.

'However, a significant issue remains in respect of the status of the stadium and Mr Kirchner continues in dialogue with the relevant parties as to how this can be resolved. It is clear that the complexity associated with this aspect of the transaction is the biggest hurdle to overcome.

'The EFL acknowledges the current time pressures relating to Mr Kirchner's position as preferred bidder and will seek to conclude matters as soon as possible in line with requirements as set out in the League's Insolvency Policy.'