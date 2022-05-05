'One more miracle at the Bernabeu': Real Madrid lauded in the Euro papers after their latest Champions League heroics against Manchester City, as Italian media hail 'legend' Carlo Ancelotti after reaching his fifth final

Real Madrid have been showered with praise after completing a hat-trick of Champions League comebacks to reach this month's final in Paris.

Their dreams of a 14th triumph in Europe's premier competition looked all but over when Riyad Mahrez scored to give Manchester City a 5-3 aggregate lead in the second-leg of their semi-final.

Carlo Ancelotti's side though never let their heads drop, as Rodrygo's late double and Karim Benzema's extra-time penalty sent them through to the final where they will meet Liverpool.

Portuguese paper A Bola described the moment as 'one more miracle at the Bernabeu'.

It is based off the fact that they looked to be heading out of the competition in the last two rounds, only to complete second-leg turnarounds.

Karim Benzema scored a hat-trick against PSG to send the Ligue 1 champions packing with a 3-2 aggregate victory in the Round of 16.

Their quarter-final triumph over Chelsea read a similar story to that of their victory over Manchester City, as a goal from Rodrygo sent the game to extra-time where Benzema won the tie for the LaLiga giants from the penalty spot.

Ancelotti became the first manager in history to reach five Champions League finals - with three of those coming against Liverpool.

It's no surprise the Italian media had some kind words for one of the country's greatest ever managers.

Corriere dello Sport described the 62-year-old, who has won the tournament twice with AC Milan, as a 'legend'.

La Gazetto dello Sport ran with a picture of Benzema celebrating the decisive third goal with the caption 'King Madrid'.

Underneath that they said: 'Incredible comeback against Manchester City: Carlo Ancelotti reaches his fifth final.'

Tuttosport also focused on Ancelotti as they wrote on their front page: 'Ancelotti, another show: The final is Real v Liverpool.'

In France, newspaper L'Equipe ran with a picture of Real Madrid's celebration with the headline 'surrealistic'.

Manchester City were blasted by the French publication in their famously critical player ratings.

Real Madrid will play Liverpool in the final in a repeat of the final in 2018 which they won 3-1

Among the most notable scores included a 4/10 for City boss Guardiola after his side lost ''serenity and control' late on.

Kevin De Bruyne received an even more brutal rating of 3/10 for his 'transparent' performance on the night, being accused of 'missing' the match and playing 'without influence'.

They were also critical of Ruben Dias, giving the Portuguese defender a 4/10 for 'a lack of serenity in the Madrid storm', which resulted in him conceding the fatal penalty.

Gabriel Jesus was another 3/10 for City, earning a brutally low score after generally failing to trouble Madrid's back-line throughout the second leg.