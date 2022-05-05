ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a Dollar Tree worker – a customer was furious at how I bagged her goods – compared to Aldi I think my way is best

By Chris Bradford
 4 days ago
A DOLLAR Tree worker has revealed that a customer was left furious at how they bagged their shopping.

But, the cashier thought that the shopper would prefer their way of packing their groceries compared to workers at rival stores.

The worker explained on Reddit that they pack the items in the order that customers put them on the conveyor belt.

On one occasion, a lady bought some cookies, a nail clipper, and two cockroach traps.

But, she was left furious at the way the cashier bagged their groceries.

She allegedly said: “Damn I have to bag my own s**t bc your stupid ass didn’t do it how I wanted to.”

The worker politely responded: “Alright have a good day” before thinking to themselves that the customer would prefer their way of bagging groceries.

They shared online: “The funny part is that we have an Aldi’s next door and they don’t bag anything lol I wanted to say ‘you’ll love Aldi’s, they’ll bag it perfectly just for you!”

Aldi fans have warned shoppers on online forums that they should be prepared to bag their own groceries.

One superfan explained that cashiers rapidly scan groceries and put them back into the shopping cart.

They revealed that there’s a counter where customers can sort their groceries before heading to their car.

Redditors online say they pack groceries with a “customer’s mentality”.

One said: “If they have frozen stuff, I keep it together. Drinks cleaning products etc sometimes I just ask how they would like their items bagged.

“Some tell me I don’t mind. As long as they are not rude. If they are I will just start putting stuff to the side and give them their bag. Bag it your way since I can’t do it right.

“Just my personal way of doing stuff. But I get how some customers are really ridiculous at times.”

'RIDICULOUS' CUSTOMERS

Others said they would never call out cashiers about how they pack their groceries.

Another worker commented: “If it bothers you that much separate it in the car… problem solved.”

The Sun revealed how a Dollar Tree worker was left irritated after being quizzed about the cost of the store's frozen food.

The low-discount shop is renowned for selling hundreds of items that cost just $1.25.

But, some stores have a Dollar Tree Plus section where items cost between $3 and $5.

Dollar Tree Plus is available in more than 100 stores, according to the Passionate Penny Pincher blog.

The worker vented: "We not a Dt+ but we now have Dt+ Frozen. Yay this will be fun (not) already had 10 people thinking these are $1.25 like hello didn't you see all of the signs???."

And, a worker, known only as Brenda, warned customers not to buy seafood or meat from the store.

She told Mental Floss: “I don’t eat any of the frozen fish or rib eyes because I don’t trust frozen seafood or meat that costs a dollar.”

She recommended shoppers visit their local grocery store to buy frozen fish or meat.

The Sun revealed that greeting cards and picture frames are among the best buys at dollar stores.

The Sun has approached Aldi for comment.

